WATCH Man Catch Fire in Philadelphia After Guard Allegedly Uses Stun Gun on Him

Pat Tackney, an apparent eyewitness, uploaded the video of the incident on Twitter on February 2, saying that he "witnessed a man catch fire after being tased."
Philadelphia Police subsequently reacted to the footage, saying they were not contacted about the incident that allegedly took place outside the Philadelphia-based restaurant.
So I witnessed a man catch on fire after being tased last night… #JimsSteaks #SouthSt pic.twitter.com/3DjQTm1RHY— Pat Tackney (@Pat_tackney) 2 февраля 2019 г.
All comments
Show new comments (0)