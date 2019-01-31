Brew-lliant! Evidence Found of Iron Age Brits Enjoying Beer

Some on social media called the discovery a "staggering find of national importance," while others suggested that the "first Jägerbomb was dropped in 399BC."

Archaeologists working on a project to widen the A14 road in England found what they believe is proof of the first beer ever brewed in the UK.

The tiny fragments of charred residue from the beer-making process were excavated from earth and could potentially be from as early as 400BC, suggesting an Iron Age brew.

Dr. Steve Sherlock, Highways England archaeology lead for the A14, said:

"It's a well-known fact that ancient populations used the beer making process to purify water and create a safe source of hydration, but this is potentially the earliest physical evidence of that process taking place in the UK."

Reactions to the discovery popped up on social networks.

A team of up to 250 archaeologists has been working alongside the A14 infrastructure project. Archaeobotanist Lara Gonzalez, who came across the latest fascinating ‘beer evidence,' said she knew the discovery was "something special" when she investigated the evidence.

"The microstructure of these remains had clearly changed through the fermentation process and air bubbles typical of those formed in the boiling and mashing process of brewing. It's like looking for a needle in a haystack but as an archaeobotanist it's incredibly exciting to identify remains of this significance and to play a part in uncovering the fascinating history of the Cambridgeshire landscape," Ms. Gonzalez said.