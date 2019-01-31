‘Political Hit Job’: Bezos Thinks Team Trump Leaked Sexts - Report

Relations between the US president and the tycoon have reportedly become increasingly strained lately – and the fact that Bezos owns the Washington Post, which Trump has repeatedly blasted for its coverage of his presidency, doesn’t help either.

The world's richest man and the owner of controversial e-commerce giant Amazon Jeff Bezos has launched an investigation into the leak of messages he sent to his mistress to The National Enquirer magazine.

According to the Enquirer, the tycoon sent Lauren Sanchez, a news anchor and a host of So You Think You Can Dance TV show, selfies that are "too explicit to print" and romantic messages whose language Vanity Fair described as sounding "like a malfunctioning Alexa."

"I love you, alive girl. I will show you with my body, and my lips and my eyes, very soon," one of the messages read, according to The Enquirer.

"I want to smell you, I want to breathe you in. I want to hold you tight…. I want to kiss your lips…. I love you. I am in love with you," reads another.

The timestamps on these messages suggest they were sent while Bezos was still officially married to his wife, MacKenzie. The couple recently divorced, and Bezos has repeatedly denied having any affairs behind his wife's back.

Experts from Bezos's security team analysed his phone and found no evidence it was hacked, The Daily Mirror reports. It is possible that Sanchez leaked the messages herself, but there is still no evidence of that, either, The Daily Beast says.

This has reportedly left the security team with a third theory: that the leak was a "political hit job" by US President Donald Trump, Vanity Fair writes.

"That avenue of investigation stems from Bezos' new role as a punching bag for President Donald Trump. The president gleefully promoted the Enquirer's story, using it to hammer Bezos over his ownership of The Washington Post, which Trump frequently maligns as a hostile advocacy arm of Amazon," the Daily Beast reports.

According to the Daily Mirror, investigators are looking into allies of the US president to see if any of them could have been behind the leak.