Register
19:12 GMT +324 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Superstar Michael Jackson (C), flanked by his sisters LaToya Jackson (L) and Janet Jackson (R) acknowledge their fans during a lunch break at a pretrial hearing at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse in Santa Maria, California, 16 August 2004.

    Michael Jackson’s Mom Knew of Money Paid to Little Boys’ Parents, Says Sister

    © AFP 2018 / Joshua Gates Weisberg
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    One of the singer's older sisters, LaToya, admitted the mother of the Jackson found proof of payments in 1984 going to the families of children who supposedly sexually engaged with Michael.

    LaToya spoke about the incident in a 1993 interview and said that her mother, Katherine Jackson, was "outraged."

    "There were two cheques that I know of that she has shown me and it's for a substantial amount of money and she was outraged over it. My mother is very much aware of the children that were there. All the boys that stayed there. She's the one who always said that Michael, excuse my expression ‘that f****t.' She would say ‘I can't stand him. That damn f****t. I can't stand him'," LaToya said.

    "That's what she would say all the time. She knows it. And now she's denying it and that's what hurts," she added.

    LaToya also claimed young boys would stay in her brother's bedroom "for days" all the time.

    "They would stay in there for days. And then they would come out and another boy (would go in) and then he would bring someone else. But never two at a time. What 35-year-old man sleeps with little boys and stays with them for a week or two weeks or whatever? And sleep in the same bed. Most people would say ‘that's totally wrong. That's totally unfair,'" the sister of king of pop said.

    Michael Jackson died on 25 June 2009 at the age of 50, at a Los Angeles hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest and going into a coma. The death was caused by "acute propofol intoxication" in combination with sedatives.

    American pop star Michael Jackson performs during his Dangerous tour in Bankok, Aug. 25, 1993.
    © AP Photo / Jeff Widerner
    'Beat It': Michael Jackson Laughed at Over Dream to Play James Bond

    The singer's childhood and adult life has long been subject for debate and criticism in the media and court rooms with allegations of child abuse by Jackson and claims of his abuse by his own father, Joe Jackson.

    Following, Michael's death, his personal physician Conrad Murray said that Jackson's father was one of the worst patriarchs of all time, who would use hormone injections to delay his son's puberty and extend the life of his high-pitched voice.

    READ MORE: Michael Jackson's Doctor: Father ‘Chemically Castrated' Young Pop Star (VIDEO)

    Tags:
    pedophile, claim, Michael Jackson, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    To the Stars and Beyond: Meet Russia's Female Cosmonauts
    To the Stars and Beyond: Meet Russia's Female Cosmonauts
    Fund the Wall or It’s My Downfall
    Fund the Wall or It’s My Downfall
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse