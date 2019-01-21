Meghan Markle’s 'Secret' Insta Life: Unknown Acc't Closed Due to Trolls - Report

The newest member of the UK Royal Family used to have several social media accounts and a blog before her marriage, but had to close them due to royal protocol. As it turns out, she also had a secret Instagram, but closed it recently due to an invasion of trolls.

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, had several social medie accounts and a lifestyle blog called The Tig, which she closed shortly after marrying Prince Harry, the Daily Express reported Sunday. Her Instagram reappeared briefly in December, putting Meghan's fans into a panic, but a source at Buckingham Palace later dismissed it as a "technical issue".

However, it has been disclosed that the Duchess also had a "secret" Instagram account she used to "follow her friends". She was forced to close it, however, because of "vile stuff written", an anonymous insider told the Daily Express.

"Since she shut down her public Instagram, she'd had a fake account to follow her friends", the source said. "There was some really vile stuff written by social media trolls and obviously she also saw the headlines about her".

The source added it "really got to her and in the end she had to shut down that account just before Christmas to protect her mental health".

"She felt very isolated and alone", they said. "[Meghan] doesn't feel safe enough to go out on her own without protection".

According to the report, Markle has been suffering because of media reports about an alleged rift between her and Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, the wife of Prince William. Royal protocol demands that the Duchess remain silent about the reports.

This is particularly painful for Markle, who used to be an outspoken activist before her marriage.

Interestingly enough, her husband, Prince Harry, also had a secret Facebook account. Using the alias "Spike Wells," he kept it for four years before closing it in 2012, Express reported.