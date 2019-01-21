Register
08:18 GMT +321 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Meghan Markle waves as she leaves with Prince Harry after watching a hip hop opera performance by young people involved in the Full Effect programme at the Nottingham Academy school in Nottingham, England, Friday Dec. 1, 2017

    Meghan Markle’s 'Secret' Insta Life: Unknown Acc't Closed Due to Trolls - Report

    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The newest member of the UK Royal Family used to have several social media accounts and a blog before her marriage, but had to close them due to royal protocol. As it turns out, she also had a secret Instagram, but closed it recently due to an invasion of trolls.

    Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, had several social medie accounts and a lifestyle blog called The Tig, which she closed shortly after marrying Prince Harry, the Daily Express reported Sunday. Her Instagram reappeared briefly in December, putting Meghan's fans into a panic, but a source at Buckingham Palace later dismissed it as a "technical issue".

    However, it has been disclosed that the Duchess also had a "secret" Instagram account she used to "follow her friends". She was forced to close it, however, because of "vile stuff written", an anonymous insider told the Daily Express.

    "Since she shut down her public Instagram, she'd had a fake account to follow her friends", the source said. "There was some really vile stuff written by social media trolls and obviously she also saw the headlines about her".

    Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance to commemorate all those who have lost their lives in conflicts and mark 100 years since the end of the First World War, at the Royal Albert Hall, London, Britain November 10, 2018
    © REUTERS / Chris Jackson/Pool
    US Taxman Cometh: IRS Plunges Duke and Duchess of Sussex Into 'Worst Nightmare' - Reports
    The source added it "really got to her and in the end she had to shut down that account just before Christmas to protect her mental health".

    "She felt very isolated and alone", they said. "[Meghan] doesn't feel safe enough to go out on her own without protection".

    According to the report, Markle has been suffering because of media reports about an alleged rift between her and Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, the wife of Prince William. Royal protocol demands that the Duchess remain silent about the reports.

    This is particularly painful for Markle, who used to be an outspoken activist before her marriage.

    Interestingly enough, her husband, Prince Harry, also had a secret Facebook account. Using the alias "Spike Wells," he kept it for four years before closing it in 2012, Express reported.

    Related:

    Palace Intruder Reveals How He Made UK Queen Flee, Drank Her Whiskey
    UK Female Trooper Sexually Assaults Comrade, Gets Away With Just a Warning
    It's Inevitable That Article 50 Will Be Extended - UK Brexit Spokesman Starmer
    UK Expat Found Dead Left Two Bisexual GFs, Wife as Widows – Report
    UK PM May Seeks Bilateral Treaty on Border With Ireland Amid Brexit - Report
    X Marks the Spot: Youtuber Finds UK Queen’s Long Lost Gold-Plated Wii (VIDEO)
    Brexit Shambles: No 'Clear Direction' for UK Government - UKIP
    Tags:
    social media, Buckingham Palace, Instagram, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Disney' Desolation: A Tour of Turkish Luxury Ghost Town
    'Disney' Desolation: A Tour of Luxury Turkish Ghost Town
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse