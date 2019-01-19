Blast From the Past: Kendall Jenner Reveals Her Decade-Old Problem

Posting a photo of herself from when she was 13 years old, Jenner attempted to show her fans the kind of acne problems she had to deal with. However, not everyone appreciated what she had to say.

Model and TV personality Kendall Jenner has joined the latest viral trend, the “10 Year Challenge”, in which people post a present day photograph of themselves alongside one from ten years ago, to show they have changed.

Yesterday, she posted a couple of photos of herself from when she was 13 years old and suffering from acne.

"I was 13 and ran home crying every day because people would stare at my skin" the model explained in the caption.

To illustrate the difference between then and now, she also posted a recent photo, captioned "Yesterday on film zero makeup."

A number of social media users, however, apparently weren’t pleased with the message Jenner tried to convey.

Does Kendall Jenner not understand everyone gets acne when going thorough puberty??? pic.twitter.com/tNx42Ma1t3 — Sebastian Tribbie (@YouveGotNoMale) 19 января 2019 г.

she’s acting like she was oppressed pic.twitter.com/khXlmXxOBm — shannon / #1 baby shark stan (@ANGELMEDlCINE) 18 января 2019 г.

I have got to say Kendall Jenner has to be the biggest insult ever to girls struggling with acne. Stop flaunting your skin that you paid thousands of dollars for. Some of us don’t have the privilege you do, we have to try drug store products that still don’t work. — rachel munschauer (@rachelmunch14) 18 января 2019 г.