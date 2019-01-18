WATCH: Shoreham Air Show Jet Crashes, Erupts in Fireball

On 22 August 2015, a 1955 Hawker Hunter fighter jet aircraft crashed into several cars on a road during a demonstration at the Shoreham Airshow in Shoreham-by-Sea, England, resulting in 11 deaths, while injuring another 14.

A court in London has been shown never-seen-before footage of the Shoreham Airshow crash, documenting the moments just before the horrific accident.

The fighter jet took part in the Shoreham Airshow, held to help the Air Force Association. To reduce the risk to spectators, demonstration flights are usually performed parallel to the audience.

READ MORE: WATCH: F-35 Hovers, Shows Off New Moves at Air Show

At about 12:20 UTC a plane performing a stunt failed to get out of a dead loop and crashed into the A27 road to the north of the airfield, exploding and damaging several cars. A large fireball and plumes of smoke are seen immediately after the crash, which killed 11 people.