WATCH: Shoreham Air Show Jet Crashes, Erupts in Fireball

A court in London has been shown never-seen-before footage of the Shoreham Airshow crash, documenting the moments just before the horrific accident.
The fighter jet took part in the Shoreham Airshow, held to help the Air Force Association. To reduce the risk to spectators, demonstration flights are usually performed parallel to the audience.
At about 12:20 UTC a plane performing a stunt failed to get out of a dead loop and crashed into the A27 road to the north of the airfield, exploding and damaging several cars. A large fireball and plumes of smoke are seen immediately after the crash, which killed 11 people.
