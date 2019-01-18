Netizens Amazed by ‘Most Beautiful Girl in the World’ Photo From 10 Years Ago

The 17-year old model has been awarded this title twice, the first time when she was just six years old.

Thylane Blondeau, a 17-year old model who has won the title of "Most Beautiful in World" twice, has joined the viral 10 Year Challenge, posting photos of herself now and in 2007, when she won the title for the first time.

According to the rules of the challenge, people must post two photos of themselves: one from now and one from 2009, in order to capture the effect of age. Strictly speaking, Blondeau broke the rules of the challenge, because her younger photo is from 2007, not 2009.

Back in 2007, she was awarded a "Most Beautiful Girl in the World" title by independentcritics.com, a Fox News report says. She was named "Most Beautiful in the World" again in 2018.

"#10yearchallenge!!!" And thanks for the 2.9M!!! Ily guys so so much," the model captioned the photos.

Blondeau, the daughter of French soccer star Patrick Blondeau and French fashion designer Veronika Loubry, started modelling at the age of four. In addition to her occupation as a model, Blondeau also works as a brand ambassador for L'Oreal, according to Fox.