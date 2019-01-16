Register
    ‘Family Guy’ Episode Sparks Controversy Over Trump Groping Meg Griffin

    Some viewers called the episode out for being too low for its own standards.

    The notorious cartoon show ‘Family Guy,' known for its making hard, straightforward fun of famous people every now and then, dedicated an episode to US President Donald Trump. However, the way the show did it has left more than one viewer unimpressed, according to a report by the Independent.

    In the episode, Peter Griffin is hired as Trump's press secretary in Washington, and, as the Independent puts it, "things go downhill from there."

    One particular scene involves the cartoon version of President Trump — portrayed wearing orange makeup and having unproportionally small hands — groping Meg Griffin after she bumps into Ivanka Trump at a White House dinner.

    When Meg tells about the assault to her mother, the latter doubts the allegations.

    "Meg, you expect us to believe that the president of the United States would grab a woman by her [censored]? That's ridiculous."

    Obviously, this was an attempt to play on the old 2016 scandal involving even older 2005 tape in which Trump suggest a man can grab women "by the p***y" if he has enough money.

    According to the show's executive producer Rich Appel, the creators used Meg to show that "men like Trump can attempt to prey on vulnerable people."

    "It's clearly offensive and gross and not appropriate. But not only didn't we not want to show it, we don't want to be too explicit about exactly what happened," he said.

    Well, the "explicit" part is definitely arguable. While the cartoon doesn't show the gesture itself, the implication is rather straightforward.

    Needless to say, the episode left the audience extremely divided. While some praised it for being "most savage" and "most on-point," others said an allusion to a sexual assault was just too much, going as far as calling the entire episode a "dumpster fire."

    "They hate him so much that they'll write an entire episode of garbage just to try to mock him nationally," one user tweeted, referring to the makers of the show.

    ​"Family Guy is a low class humor show. That is part of its charm and why I watch it. But this Trump episode is just a liberal whine fest with disgusting jokes about Ivanka and her dad. Its pathetic. Its not even humorous."

    ​While some attempted to defend the show by pointing out that Trump was not the first US president to get roasted by it, clearly this could have been done with a more refined sense of humor.

