Nude Avenger: Woman Posts Naked Hiking PHOTOS to Make Exes 'Jealous'

Having racked up thousands of followers online by taking nude pictures from picturesque locations off the beaten track, Megan Marie from Missouri eagerly uses her overwhelming following to debate worrisome issues like mental health and burnout syndrome.

Megan Marie has opted for a non-trivial way to make her ex-boyfriends jealous — she set about naked hiking, scrupulously planning her routes, and most certainly, taking saucy snaps with stunning nature in the background.

First merely trying to put her mind to rest after disappointing relationships, she woke up to the fact that she is falling in love with her extravagant hobby.

Kickstarting her adventures back in 2016, the 35-year-old vet clinic manager from Missouri now takes regular trekking trips deep into the wilderness, covering large swathes of national parks and other areas in her birthday suit.

"I suppose I was searching for something – freedom or independence – and I wanted to do something that would be cool enough to make my exes jealous", Megan was quoted by The Mirror as saying.

Regularly racking up likes from her 20,000 followers, she eagerly uses her Instagram account not only to upload the jaw-dropping pictures, but discuss anything from hiking and safety precautions during her trips off the beaten track, to mental health.

"Of course, I know that it's an account full of bottom photos, but I feel that now I have such a following I should use that in a positive way to talk to people about important things", Megan shared.

She didn’t initially have the courage to post her revealing pictures, favouring shots of scenic landscapes and feeling a bit uneasy about showing herself in the nude. However, she took a shot at it, following her friend’s advice, and realized that it helped her to greatly promote her Instagram page so that she could further try to get across serious messages to her strong army of fans.

"I tried for ages to build up some sort of a following on Instagram with wildlife and landscape pictures, then as soon as I start posting pictures of my butt it just takes off”, Megan noted.