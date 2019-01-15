Register
    Kim Kardashian

    Kim Kardashian Stirs Twitter by Backing Kanye's Support for R. Kelly's 'Art'

    Although the video that prompted wild discussions on Twitter was for some reason pulled, some media outlets recorded West’s words and his apparent reference to award-winning rapper R. Kelly, implicated in a whole bunch of sexual misconduct allegations that underlie a soon-to-be-aired documentary.

    US reality star Kim Kardashian took to Twitter on Monday in a bid to defend her husband, or, as she put it, “nip this in the bud right now”. Although she didn’t specify right off the bat what exactly had caused her to worry, around the time of her tweet speculation about West’s recently aired comments on his “Sunday Service” live stream began to flood the Internet.

    In this Oct. 8, 2016 file photo, Drake performs onstage in Toronto. Drake along with Rihanna and Kanye West scored eight Grammy nominations each, announced Tuesday, Dec. 6.
    © AP Photo / Invision / Arthur Mola
    Drake Unfollows Kim Kardashian on Instagram After Kanye West Drama

    A video, which was captured by TMX before being removed from social media, sported West calling audiences to go on enjoying the art produced by the controversial creative class, referring to, as several media outlets suggested, R. Kelly, who is currently targeted in a number of allegations of multiple cases of sexual misconduct with underage girls. The second figure mentioned was the late Michael Jackson, who was accused and then acquitted of child molestation charges.

    “They just gonna pull up full documentaries on him. Then they gonna come with the Michael [Jackson] documentary. … We can all enjoy all their music all we want. I thought I wasn’t going to go there today. If we’re gonna tear down artists, let’s go ahead and take [Leonardo] da Vinci out the Louvre. Let’s take down all the art”, Complex cited West as saying.

    After the pendulum started swinging, Kardashian soon returned to Twitter to clarify the initial tweet, and fans, although still apparently in the dark about what exactly the mother-of-three (soon of four) had commented on, applauded her move to stand by her husband, whatever it takes.

    Some even appeared to be very moved by the gesture, despite not having the foggiest idea of what the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star meant.

    Seeing the comment, one Twitterian butted in to clarify the issue, as well as reveal the inaccuracy of some media reports on the subject:

    However, many expressed their compassion over Kardashian not divorcing him, though acknowledging that there is “a special kinda love” between the couple, who are soon going to be parents for the fourth time, as it’s been confirmed:

    There were those who instantly hit out at “grown man” West himself, claiming he should have clarified the point himself and take responsibility for what he says:

    Many echoed Kim’s stance, arguing that there is no need whatsoever to listen to or appeal to people that “are irrelevant”: “f*** the haters,” he put it rather straightforwardly. 

    Viral GIF pics have been attached top comments here and there:

    Grammy Winner R. Kelly, whom West was purported to have referred to, has been a controversial figure due to a string of allegations of him having been sexually abusing young women since as early as 1994.

    The most recent account even had him holding his alleged victims hostage in his home in Johns Creek, Georgia. What added fuel to the fire was the upcoming documentary titled “Surviving R. Kelly”, a six-part film that chronicles decades of R. Kelly’s alleged sexual misconduct. Kelly himself continued to vehemently deny all allegations against him, despite as many as 50 presumed victims having come forward over the past few years.

     

