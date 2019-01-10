Netizens in Stitches Over Ted Cruz's 'Beard Promoting Peace in MidEast' Tweet

According to the senator, a rabbi told his friend that the beard gives Cruz a "presence that will put the fear of the Lord into Israel’s enemies & promote Middle East peace."

US Republican Senator Ted Cruz ended up enduring a barrage of jokes and mocking remarks on social media after he mentioned a possible relation between his new look and chances of peace in Middle East.

This development occurred after the senator tweeted Wednesday that a friend of his, who is studying in yeshiva in Israel, was told by his rabbi that Cruz’s beard gives him “a

Talmudic & Rabbinic look & presence that will put the fear of the Lord into Israel’s enemies & promote Middle East peace.”

Pretty cool: A good friend is studying in Yeshiva in Israel. His rabbi told him he liked my beard, elaborating “It gives Cruz a Talmudic & Rabbinic look & presence that will put the fear of the Lord into Israel’s enemies & promote Middle East peace.” Wow. Perhaps a bit much…. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) 9 января 2019 г.

​A considerable number of social media users, however, had their own ideas about Cruz’s appearance, and did not wait long to enlighten him.

I can relate to Ted Cruz because, as a once closeted lesbian, I also used a beard to cover up my insecurities. — Marie Connor (@thistallawkgirl) 9 января 2019 г.

My rabbi said it looks like you slathered your face in honey and then went to town on a giant bowl of old-man pubes. — Guy Endore-Kaiser (@GuyEndoreKaiser) 9 января 2019 г.

​Many also doubted the veracity of his claim.

While the US Government is shutdown for the 3rd week, let's take a moment to read about the fictional stories from inside Ted Cruz's head.

Way to govern, Raphael…I mean, Ted! pic.twitter.com/UcfoFgHcp8 — Angry Bob's Cat (@Xquisite_imp) 9 января 2019 г.

Amazed you told this story without mentioning the attractive blonde watching you from around the corner the entire time. — Ruxypin (@SkeddyRuxypin) 9 января 2019 г.

posting your fanfic on main here, friend — ryan 🍟 (@99LuftBaboons) 9 января 2019 г.

​And some couldn’t help but to refer to an incident from 2017, when a porn clip posted on Twitter was ‘liked’ by Cruz’s account.