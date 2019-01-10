Cat-astophe! UK Art Expert's Pet Destroys Rare 17th Century Painting - Reports

The cat hasn't totally ripped the art to shreds; however, to restore it, owner Bendor Grosvenor will have to fork out almost the equivalent sum he originally paid for the painting, according to the Telegraph.

The cat of the British fine art expert Bendor Grosvenor, Padme, has damaged a rare painting by XVII century English portrait painter John Michael Wright, The Telegraph reports.

The incident happened when Grosvenor was restoring the painting — the feline suddenly jumped on the work of art and made a hole with its claws.

According to the art expert, he purchased the painting in 2015, spending £5,250 ($6,714).

The artwork was not totally destroyed; however, the owner will have to spend almost the equivalent of the actual painting's price.

London's Tate art museum network rates John Michael Wright's Baroque style portraits highly and considers him "one of the leading indigenous British painters of his generation".