Police are investigating the theft of the Banksy print "Trolley Hunters" from an exhibition in Toronto, Canada.

In footage taken by street cameras, released by local police, there's a man in a black jacket, with a camouflage cap and a bandana on his face, who enters a room, takes the picture off the wall and leaves.

The robbery took place just a few hours before the official opening of the Banksy exhibition in Toronto, with police launching a probe into the crime.