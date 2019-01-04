'I Was Petrified': Info About 'Monster' Johnny Depp's Abuse of Ex-Wife Leaked

In 2016, media reported that Amber Heard, then-wife of Hollywood star Johnny Depp, was granted a restraining order against her husband after filing a divorce petition and accusing him of domestic abuse.

The abusive relationship between Johnny Depp and wife Amber Heard has fuelled the interest of tabloids once again, after leaked testimony from depositions of the couple's 2016 divorce revealed that Heard claimed that the “Fantastic Beasts” actor had a nickname for his alter ego during his violent bouts, Page Six reported.

"Johnny and I refer to his other personality, the part of him that is present when he beats me up — we call that the monster and have called [that] the monster for many years," Heard noted during a deposition.

The actress noted further that she "was petrified of the monster."

The new info comes some two years after the filing of Amber's divorce petition, in which she accused Depp of domestic abuse.

Amber Heard married Johnny Depp in February 2015 despite being 22 years younger than him. According to Us Magazine, the two met in 2009, while they were cast in the film "The Rum Diary."

Depp was previously in a 14-year relationship with French singer, model and actress Vanessa Paradis, but the two never married.