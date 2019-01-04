'I Was Petrified': Info About 'Monster' Johnny Depp's Abuse of Ex-Wife Leaked

The abusive relationship between Johnny Depp and wife Amber Heard has fuelled the interest of tabloids once again, after leaked testimony from depositions of the couple's 2016 divorce revealed that Heard claimed that the “Fantastic Beasts” actor had a nickname for his alter ego during his violent bouts, Page Six reported.
"Johnny and I refer to his other personality, the part of him that is present when he beats me up — we call that the monster and have called [that] the monster for many years," Heard noted during a deposition.
READ MORE: Amber Heard Granted Restraining Order Against Johnny Depp
The actress noted further that she "was petrified of the monster."
Amber Heard married Johnny Depp in February 2015 despite being 22 years younger than him. According to Us Magazine, the two met in 2009, while they were cast in the film "The Rum Diary."
Depp was previously in a 14-year relationship with French singer, model and actress Vanessa Paradis, but the two never married.
All comments
Show new comments (0)