Twitter Flips Out as Trump Wishes 'Haters, Fake News Media' a Happy New Year

Earlier, the president promised that 2019 would be a "complicated but great" year, and boasted that his administration has done more in two years than any administration before it.

President Trump has taken to Twitter to wish an all-caps Happy New Year message to "everyone, including the haters and the fake news media!"

HAPPY NEW YEAR TO EVERYONE, INCLUDING THE HATERS AND THE FAKE NEWS MEDIA! 2019 WILL BE A FANTASTIC YEAR FOR THOSE NOT SUFFERING FROM TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME. JUST CALM DOWN AND ENJOY THE RIDE, GREAT THINGS ARE HAPPENING FOR OUR COUNTRY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 1 января 2019 г.

Suggesting that the new year would be "a fantastic year for those not suffering from Trump derangement syndrome," Trump urged everyone to "just calm down and enjoy the ride," adding that "great things are happening for our country!"

Trump's latest tweet instantly prompted the usual flood of criticism from his detractors.

This ridiculous tweet was written by a grown man who has the nuclear codes. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) 1 января 2019 г.

How hard is it to say "Happy New Year?"



Seriously, even the most basic ceremonial aspects of the job are beyond you… — Jon Parr (@JonParr3) 1 января 2019 г.

Trump's supporters, meanwhile, reciprocated the president's new year's greeting and urged critics to take his advice.

The old saying goes:



"If you don't have any haters, you're doing something wrong"



By all these tweet response chirps…



Trump is knocking it way out of the park! (with bases loaded!)#HappyNewYear Mr Trump Sir!

AMERICA LOVES YOU! — Trump Force 2020 🇺🇸 (@TeamTrumpKAG) 1 января 2019 г.

Wishing you & our beautiful First Lady a Blessed & Joyous New Year, Mr. President.



Thank you for all you do! 🥂 pic.twitter.com/cc2BgDFibi — Tricia Flanagan For Senate (@NewDayForNJ) 1 января 2019 г.

You guys trigger so easily. Good grief! Calm down and enjoy the ride. You are missing out on so much food that’s happening. Happy New Year Mr. President!!!!! — Margaret Burns (@purpletiger2) 1 января 2019 г.

Oddly, about an hour later, Trump issued a three word tweet simply saying "Happy New Year!", this time not in all-caps.

Happy New Year! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 1 января 2019 г.

Trump has stepped up attacks against the Democrats and the "fake news media" on Twitter in recent days in a bid to secure funding for the border wall, a key campaign promise.