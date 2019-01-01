Elizabeth Warren Mocked for Beer Video as She Mulls 2020 US Presidential Bid

As the senator explained, she plans to form a committee to determine if she will actually run for president in the upcoming 2020 US presidential election.

US Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren has announced her presidential ambitions in style as she hosted an Instagram Live broadcast on Monday.

Cooking food and drinking beer in her residence, Warren told her audience that she now moves to form an exploratory committee to determine whether she will officially run for president on 2020.

This development sent ripples across social media, with many Twitter users quickly taking note of Warren’s announcement.

Elizabeth Warren, opening a beer on Instagram live as she reflects on the day she announced she would be running for president. pic.twitter.com/EqZtWoa2ur — Matt Viser (@mviser) 1 января 2019 г.

Elizabeth Warren is on Instagram live cooking dinner and drinking a beer. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is picking our next president. We just don’t know it yet. pic.twitter.com/Yuv6rzBGx5 — David Catanese (@davecatanese) 31 декабря 2018 г.

7 PM on New Years Eve and Elizabeth Warren is drinking a beer in her kitchen on Instagram Live. pic.twitter.com/V1X3i7fpyk — phil (@PrettyGoodPhil) 1 января 2019 г.

HEARING THAT ELIZABETH WARREN IS WORKING TOWARDS RUNNING FOR PRESIDENT IN 2020 IS THE BEST WAY TO END THE YEAR IM SO HAPPY OMFG — Orion Carloto (@orionnichole) 1 января 2019 г.

Some, however, were less than thrilled with the senator’s plans, mocking the way she delivered her statement and pointing at the controversy surrounding Warren’s Native American heritage.

📍non natives deciding Warren is the definitive source on native identity — ᏖᏗ ᎨᏯᏔᎯ ᎠᎴ ᎤᏢᏉᏗ (@HereticNoir) 31 декабря 2018 г.

“after tonight, i’ll probably be 1/1024 beer LOL”



— elizabeth warren, probably pic.twitter.com/102qXH5js9 — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) 1 января 2019 г.

Copying Ortiz-Cortez' style. How genuine. — Louche Libertine (@WitStream1) 1 января 2019 г.