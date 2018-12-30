Trump Has Issues With His Entertainment Provider Over UFC Fight, Dana White Says

The US President is reportedly angry with satellite network DirecTV after he was unable to watch a UFC Fight in July of this year.

This summer Trump had really wanted to see UFC 226 — Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic — and even paid the $65 to order the pay-per-view fight on DirecTV, TMZ reported.

However, as the fight started, “presidential stuff” distracted Trump from his TV. Yet when the US president returned to finish watching the fight a few days later it was gone from his DVR — and he could not watch the end.

"So, he said, 'If I paid for the fight, shouldn't I get to watch the rest of the fight whenever I'm ready to watch it again?'" UFC President Dana White related.

White added that while he sees Trump's point and thinks POTUS is probably right, the president would have to settle the issue with DirecTV, rather than with UFC management.

Trump is known to be a huge fight fan and recently called UFC's White to rave about the Max Holloway vs. Brian Ortega bout, noting that the president “for 15 minutes couldn’t stop talking about the fight.”