Pakistani YouTuber Reportedly Shot Dead as Prank Goes Wrong

A Pakistani blogger was reportedly taking part in a prank video where several YouTubers tried to scare people by acting like a ghost.

Prankster Rana Zuhair was shot dead while filming a video for the Lahori Vines YouTube channel, the Pakistan Today newspaper reported.

According to the media outlet, the YouTuber approached a family at the park wearing a white sheet over his head, disguised as a ghost. Members of the family, however, didn’t find the stunt funny and opened fatal fire on Zuhair.

R.I.P #RanaZohair. ❤️

This lahori prankster is shot by some prank victims during a ghost prank.really distrubing.#lahorivines#lahorified pic.twitter.com/D9fN9e6jSr — The Faisal (tick) (@Sidzerland) 27 December 2018

The police have reportedly arrested two other pranksters who were performing for the Lahori Vines together with Zuhair on suspicion that they might be behind their friend’s killing.