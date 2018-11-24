Family Matters? Prankster Dons Turkey Suit, Digs Into ‘Relative’ on Subway

Passengers on a New York subway were served a hearty helping of irony and laughter Thursday when prankster duo @princezee and @mrnycsubway unveiled their latest work.

Recorded by @mrnycsubway, the suited-up prankster is seen in the Instagram video carving a turkey as amused riders look on and whip out their phones to save the spectacle. After gobbling up a couple pieces of the cooked bird, the transit turkey even offers an onlooking New Yorker a bite (to which she declines).

Well, at least the cannibal has manners!