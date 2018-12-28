Register
28 December 2018
    From Superheroes to Cops on Patrol: Brits Join in Boxing Day Fancy Dress Revelry

    © Photo: secallender/instagram
    The booze-up the day after Christmas seemed to be an event in its own right as crowds of Brits took to the streets late at night on Wednesday to join a fancy dress madness, and naturally share their photo reports online.

    Britons appear to have had the time of their lives not only on Christmas Day, but on Boxing Day as well, spicing it up with extravagant fancy dress shows, which they eagerly shared on Twitter and Instagram under respective hash- and geotags. While some revellers have clearly taken great pains to stick to some theme, posing for hilarious pictures, others clearly didn’t look further than their closets opting for the weirdest choice of colourful accessories possible to stand out from the crowd.

    SWAT patrols, unicorns, prison inmates wearing catchy orange jumpsuits, Lewis Carrol’s iconic Alice in Wonderland rubbing shoulders with Mad Hatter, the Cheshire Cat and the Queen of hearts, a number of Sleeping Beauties, Ninja Turtles and what not – the choice of characters wandering around the streets was just extraordinary.

    Even handmaids from the dystopian drama series of the same name were spotted partying in Wigan, a town in Britain’s Greater Manchester area, alongside festive Tibetan monks and superheroes like Harley Quinn and Spider Man.

     

     

    Elsewhere, a noisy group of Peaky Blinders posed with a rogue 118 runner, and beautiful Daenerys took a pause in battling her enemies and enjoyed a Boxing night out. But perhaps the top popular colours with both genders were Santa Claus-inspired red and white, with girls flaunting their best angles for saucy holiday pics in Santa hats and white fur-trimmed two-piece numbers. The widely reported swim in Wales was no exception, as dozens of bikini babes wearing revealing Christmas outfits joined other dressed-up sport-loving enthusiasts for a bit of a sporty challenge.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
