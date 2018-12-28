From Superheroes to Cops on Patrol: Brits Join in Boxing Day Fancy Dress Revelry

The booze-up the day after Christmas seemed to be an event in its own right as crowds of Brits took to the streets late at night on Wednesday to join a fancy dress madness, and naturally share their photo reports online.

Britons appear to have had the time of their lives not only on Christmas Day, but on Boxing Day as well, spicing it up with extravagant fancy dress shows, which they eagerly shared on Twitter and Instagram under respective hash- and geotags. While some revellers have clearly taken great pains to stick to some theme, posing for hilarious pictures, others clearly didn’t look further than their closets opting for the weirdest choice of colourful accessories possible to stand out from the crowd.

Fancy-dress night in Wigan on Boxing Day. pic.twitter.com/Und3FIRvg9 — Frederic Moreau (@goodclimate) 27 декабря 2018 г.

SWAT patrols, unicorns, prison inmates wearing catchy orange jumpsuits, Lewis Carrol’s iconic Alice in Wonderland rubbing shoulders with Mad Hatter, the Cheshire Cat and the Queen of hearts, a number of Sleeping Beauties, Ninja Turtles and what not – the choice of characters wandering around the streets was just extraordinary.

Even handmaids from the dystopian drama series of the same name were spotted partying in Wigan, a town in Britain’s Greater Manchester area, alongside festive Tibetan monks and superheroes like Harley Quinn and Spider Man.

Another one, by Joel Goodman again pic.twitter.com/oQCmpfsYuq — John Rentoul (@JohnRentoul) 27 декабря 2018 г.

Just love this photo: Boxing Day fancy dress in Wigan, 2018, by Joel Goodman https://t.co/cvR2rLafnd pic.twitter.com/a2NlOBkalg — John Rentoul (@JohnRentoul) 27 декабря 2018 г.

The Wigan Boxing Night fancy dress pictures are wonderful (see previous RT) Here’s my favourite. pic.twitter.com/6sig0nUg4X — Mostly Grumpy (@mostly_grumpy) 27 декабря 2018 г.

Wigan Boxing Day 2018 fancy dress in pictures https://t.co/2dOdiu5dDZ — Eli Regan (@ereganreviews) 27 декабря 2018 г.

Boxing Day Fancy Dress King St Wigan. pic.twitter.com/M1bXa1eB6c — Stephen Crawshaw (@Stevefc) 28 декабря 2018 г.

Elsewhere, a noisy group of Peaky Blinders posed with a rogue 118 runner, and beautiful Daenerys took a pause in battling her enemies and enjoyed a Boxing night out. But perhaps the top popular colours with both genders were Santa Claus-inspired red and white, with girls flaunting their best angles for saucy holiday pics in Santa hats and white fur-trimmed two-piece numbers. The widely reported swim in Wales was no exception, as dozens of bikini babes wearing revealing Christmas outfits joined other dressed-up sport-loving enthusiasts for a bit of a sporty challenge.