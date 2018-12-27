She Said No But He Did It Anyway: Reactions to Harry Putting Foot Down Over Hunt

Prince Harry stuck to the British royal family tradition of the Boxing Day hunt, despite what some called a "nag" by his wife, former US actress Meghan Markle. The now Duchess of Sussex has been reported to oppose the activity, being an animal lover.

British media have reported both Prince William and Prince Harry spending the whole day at the shoot and were later joined by their Kate and Meghan for lunch with the Queen.

Meghan Markle, known as a vegan, has been reported to raise concerns of Prince Harry killing "defenceless animals." Rumours of Harry missing the family tradition due to his wife's aversion to the hunt appeared in UK press ahead of December 26.

However, it wasn't meant to be and the British royals saw Harry uphold the tradition that goes back to the 18th century.

Her Majesty was joined by several members of the Royal Family.

Thank you to everyone who came to say hello — and Merry Christmas! #Christmas2018 pic.twitter.com/LWESijppzL — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) December 25, 2018​

Social media commentators rushed to express their views on the matter, some judging 'Meghan's ban,' while others defending the Duchess.

Don't get me wrong, Meghan Markle is probably one of my favorite people ever, but her not letting Harry do the Boxing Day pheasant hunt is not a vibe — bets (@jet_set_bets) December 17, 2018​

@JeremyVineOn5 If Meghan doesn't agree with the Boxing Day hunt that's fine, but I wonder, she knew what she was taking on marrying into the Royals 👑 she didn't put her foot down last year when she was just a "fiancée" #makingapoint — Katie White (@katiew3105) December 17, 2018​

Yep cause Harry has no mind of his own without his nag of a wife. Jesus. — Obsidian Blue (@obsidian_blue) December 20, 2018​

Wrong! Happy Spouse, Happy House. — Travis Carrell (@TcarrellTravis) December 16, 2018​

