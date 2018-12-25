'Are You Still a Believer in Santa': Trump Asks Child During NORAD Calls

US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump joined the North American Aerospace Defense (NORAD) annual Christmas calls to ask children across the US about Santa Claus's location.

The US President and his wife were sitting in the State Dining Room at the White House, engaging in small talk with children, a White House pool report said.

The attention of netizens was attracted to a conversation between Donald Trump and a 7-year-old boy named Coleman.

Donald Trump, answering phone call from 7-year-old on Christmas Eve: "Are you still a believer in Santa? Because at seven it's marginal, right?" pic.twitter.com/VHexvFSbQ1 — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) 25 декабря 2018 г.

Helping children across the country track #Santa is becoming one of my favorite traditions! @Potus and I enjoyed working with @NORADSanta — #ChristmasEve pic.twitter.com/CYNkARbFaI — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 25, 2018

"Hello, is this Coleman," US President said. "Merry Christmas. How are you? How old are you?… Are you doing well in school? Are you still a believer in Santa?" Then there was a small pause in the conversation as Coleman's words cannot be heard. And then Trump replied: "Because at seven it's marginal, right?" At the end of the conversation, Trump said with a smile on his face: "You just enjoy yourself."

Twitter users expressed their dissatisfaction with Trump's actions.