'Capitol Lounge, Shutdown Cocktails': Memes Swamp Twitter After US Gov't Closure

Part of the US federal government shut down Friday after Congressmen failed to come to terms over the projected $5 billion in budget funds for President Donald Trump’s border wall, marking the third government closedown this outgoing year, with all the three involving tensions over immigration.

Netizens were closely following Trump’s tweets on a probable shutdown, and after the Senate ultimately failed to arrive at a compromise over a House-approved bill, prompting a closure, internet users, including journalists and political pundits, took to Twitter to have their say.

Many instantly put the blame on Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer, who has predictably been at odds with Trump recently over the border issue, and even adduced a suggestive, alliterated hashtag #SchumerShutdown, now rapidly gaining traction online:

illegal aliens first



American Citizens last



The radical liberals caused this #SchumerShutdown #Shutdown — Swing Right (@swingright_) 22 декабря 2018 г.

His new name.#ShutDown Schumer. This is 2x in a row Schumer has caused a shut down. — Peggy Heithaus (@PHeithaus) 22 декабря 2018 г.

.@SenSchumer is at it again. Which will he choose? An open government and funding to secure our border, or more political games? #SchumerShutdown pic.twitter.com/SlYRVKRkq6 — Team Cornyn (@TeamCornyn) 21 декабря 2018 г.

One even called for prompt action:

Others, meanwhile, pointed to President Trump’s inability or, rather lack of willingness to act on the border issue, suggesting that the word order should be the following: #shutdownTrump.

#ResignTrump #shutdown ResignTrump #ResignTrump



You know you want to. You are despised by countless millions who will be playing the scene of you being dragged away from the WH on repeat. Resign now while you have some leverage to make a deal.



👉Click for sound & to start pic.twitter.com/UP4YyZrEm5 — A.Silver-MeMEs & GIFs (@SilverAdie) 22 декабря 2018 г.

“The Democrats now own the shutdown!”



Have fun, make all the funny Gif’s and memes you like but I’m telling you, we are dealing with a pathologically lying mad man and It’s not funny pic.twitter.com/s0hTkfnAxG — Mr Brooklyn (@MrBrooklynB) 21 декабря 2018 г.

Another brought up the discrepancy between Trump putting the blame on Democrats, while it is the GOP that exerts control over the predominant branches of power:

Trump says the Dems are to blame but he said this AND the GOP controls house, senate, and WH 🤣 Mr. Art of the Deal. SAD! #Shutdown #ShutItDown

pic.twitter.com/uWlo2KmED0 — Rοhαη〽️ (@_PhDLove) 22 декабря 2018 г.

Hilarious remarks and piles of memes also flooded Twitter, with one netizen even making up what he thinks is an ideal drink menu for a bar dubbed “Capitol Lounge,” scheduled to open its doors to civil servants “every day of the week” during the shutdown:

Others came up with Photoshopped and collaged images offering congrats over the shutdown, thereby referring to the nearly ruined upcoming Christmas holiday.

Even though I’m in favor of the government shutdown,



I have a new favorite meme… pic.twitter.com/pGf6YiSjkP — Baylor Cook (@j_baylorcook) 22 декабря 2018 г.

Trump: Democrats own the shutdown



Democrats: pic.twitter.com/vik4S42zoy — tyler the meme creator (@memesbyparis) 22 декабря 2018 г.

One user uploaded a picture featuring eight holes corresponding to potential shutdowns, which he providentially drew back in February and which appear to have lost no relevance:

When I made this meme back in February, I didn't think it was important to have 8 holes because I thought "we probably will just have these two and then stuff will be fine".

Anyways, crazy times huh? #shutdown #GovernmentShutdown #nhpolitics pic.twitter.com/xHlrLzZ51D — NH State Rep Josh Adjutant (@JoshuaAdjutant) 22 декабря 2018 г.

And he is not the only one to have been ready with memes on the subject long before the shutdown announcement:

The House is set to return from recess at noon on Saturday, meaning the closure may be temporary if a deal can still be reached. However, Trump has warned that if Democrats continue to oppose border wall funding, "there will be a shutdown that will last for a very long time”. A House bill on Thursday did stipulate earmarking funds for a wall along the Mexican border, but the Senate, which has the last word, deemed it as a no-go.