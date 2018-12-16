Register
    Pete Davidson speaks at the Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber at Sony Pictures Studios on Saturday, March 14, 2015

    Netizens Panic After Ariana Grande's Ex-Fiancé Makes Dark Post on Instagram

    © AP Photo / Chris Pizzello
    Pete Davidson, “Saturday Night Live” cast member and ex-fiancé of the pop star Ariana Grande, disturbed netizens with a mysterious post on his official Instagram page.

    Public outcry erupted after the young comedian posted a dark message and then promptly deleted his verified Instagram account. 

    "I'm doing my best to stay here for you but i actually don't know how much longer i can last. all i've ever tried to do was help people. just remember i told you so," Davidson wrote in the post.

    The post caused a wave of supporting messages from internet users and celebrities.

    American rapper Machine Gun Kelly posted on Twitter that he was on his way to see Davidson.

    im in the plane now on the way to see Pete. gonna make sure he’s good, i promise. can’t have my boy in the darkness like that.

    Rap diva Nicki Minaj also expressed her opinion on the situation, pointing out that online bullying had previously led to Mac Miller's death. In September, 26-year-old rapper Mac Miller was found dead in his bedroom at his San Fernando Valley home after an apparent overdose. Many netizens began accusing Ariana Grande and her fiancé at the time, Pete Davidson, of causing Miller's overdose, as the pop star had initiated the breakup with Miller in May and got engaged just a month later to Davidson.

    We can be so insensitive. God bless Kanye & Pete. Being flippant about mental illness speaks more about you than them. Stop saying the word love & live it. Love is an action.

    Y’all did the same thing to Mac Miller until he died. The #FakeBandWagonHate

    READ MORE: Kanye West Slams Ariana Grande for Using His Feud With Drake to Promote New Song

    According to the New York Times, a police officer was sent to the Manhattan studios of "SNL" to check on Davidson's welfare, and separately, a representative of NBC contacted the NYPD to confirm that Mr Davidson was at work and was fine, the police said.

    Later, Ariana Grande posted an apology on her social media for her "dumb joke" that the pop star had previously posted, as she believes that this may have been a factor in causing Davidson's cryptic post, the Mirror reported.

