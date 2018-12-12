Register
    Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance to commemorate all those who have lost their lives in conflicts and mark 100 years since the end of the First World War, at the Royal Albert Hall, London, Britain November 10, 2018

    Enigma as Meghan Markle's Event Photo Deleted From Official Account

    © REUTERS / Chris Jackson/Pool
    The royal newbie seems to have been missing a well-known party staple: photo booth snapshots; but her rare attempts to thereby pay tribute to her Hollywood past appear to be meeting with binding royal rules.

    On Monday evening, the Duchess of Sussex pulled off a truly surprising cameo at the British Fashion Awards, with even her go-to designer, Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy, who famously created her wedding dress, being in the dark about the newly-minted royal’s arrival.

    After presenting the award, 37-year-old Meghan posed for a photo booth boomerang by cradling her royal baby bump alongside Keller and co-presenter, English actress Rosamund Pike.

     

     

    Although the photo booth posing might be an indispensable part of Hollywood’s social engagements, this may appear to not be the case when it comes to royal events, which are conducted according to strict rules that by far don’t favour royals’ social media presence.

    Meghan Markle waves as she leaves with Prince Harry after watching a hip hop opera performance by young people involved in the Full Effect programme at the Nottingham Academy school in Nottingham, England, Friday Dec. 1, 2017
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Meghan Markle Bends Royal Protocol by Wearing Dark Nail Polish at Fashion Awards

    It would otherwise be hard to explain the fact that the boomerang, posted to the British Fashion Council’s Instagram, was pulled from there as soon as it started to make rounds on the internet.

    The post, however, still remains on the personal account of Yvan Fabing, the event photographer, who captioned the now viral picture as follows: “Late night tales at the #fashionawards”.

    READ MORE: Meghan Markle Loses Another Top Aide Amid Claims That Duchess Is Demanding

    Meanwhile, a photo of Meghan sizzling on stage posted by her good friend and stylist Jessica Mulroney, along with a couple of sweet words, was also deleted, presumably in keeping with royal protocol, multiple media reported, citing Meghan, an avid social media user, also deleting both her Twitter and Instagram accounts in the run-up to her and Harry’s big day.

    In a parallel move, rumours popped up of Meghan’s look in a black velvet gown, reportedly being not much to the Queen’s liking. Or perhaps, the Queen is no big fan of boomerangs.

