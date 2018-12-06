Twitterstorm as Joe Biden, Bill Clinton Spotted 'Asleep' at Bush's Funeral

On the day of George H. W. Bush's state funeral, former US President Bill Clinton and Ex-Vice President Joe Biden somehow managed to garner particular attention on social media.

While watching a funeral service for the 41st US President George H.W. Bush at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, on Wednesday, social media users noticed that former Vice President Joe Biden had seemingly dozed off.

Is Joe Biden sleeping back there??? pic.twitter.com/INNqubaqy0 — Jeromy (@Jeromy_Sjolseth) 6 декабря 2018 г.

Quote of the day: “You guys! Joe Biden is sleeping!” Thank you @chicksonright — Ceezer (@ZmcbZ) 5 декабря 2018 г.

Biden fell asleep before it started — Chris Hitchcock (@Chris_Hitchcock) 5 декабря 2018 г.

The ex-vice president was repeatedly mocked by incumbent POTUS Donald Trump, who has a thing for devising monikers for his friends and foes, as “Sleepy Joe”.

Joe Biden was snoozing at President George H.W. Bush's funeral. I'm sure his new nickname is going to be sleepy Joe Biden before too long.😂😂😂😂😂😂 — NSX (Anna) (@nsx0064) 5 декабря 2018 г.

Joe Biden keeps falling asleep!!!! https://t.co/6tAllY8Xsh — Ga Dirtdog (@GaDirtDog) 5 декабря 2018 г.

Ooh, let’s play the time-tested, favorite game of “Old Guy: Asleep or Praying?” Dibs on Joe Biden! #Remembering41 — Merry Tiffmas (@tiffanyclay) 5 декабря 2018 г.

But Biden was not the only person in the room who dove into sleep mode – former US President Bill Clinton might have followed in his footsteps:

Here’s Bill Clinton falling asleep as well pic.twitter.com/KcgGyHfAjc — Giants 4-8 (@NelsonGafanha) 5 декабря 2018 г.

And this couldn't pass unnoticed by eagle-eyed Twitterians:

Bill Clinton sleeping at Bush’s funeral. I had to rewind to make sure! I mean, you know you are going to be on National Television!! #GeorgeHWBushFuneral #BillClinton #roughnight pic.twitter.com/DrDAdRP7tb — Phil Evitt (@pevitt) 5 декабря 2018 г.

Any one else catch #42 #Clinton sleeping? — Michael Frayne (@mikegfrayne) 5 декабря 2018 г.

Someone please tell me that Bill Clinton is not sleeping with his mouth open on the front row of the #StateFuneral right next to Hillary during the eulogy. — John Stemberger (@JohnStemberger) 5 декабря 2018 г.

Did anyone else see Clinton sleeping? pic.twitter.com/J6VqTR6cwS — Karla Davis (@Krcbdavis) 5 декабря 2018 г.

I'm watching the funeral on TV and I swear I just saw former president Bill Clinton sleeping with mouth open — Katherine edmonds (@Katheri74053893) 5 декабря 2018 г.

This is not the first time that Biden has been spotted nodding off in public: during his tenure as vice president, he dropped off to sleep while his then-boss Barack Obama was delivering a keynote speech on saving the nation’s economy.