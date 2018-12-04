'Sex Noise' Interrupts UK Snooker Championship Match (VIDEO)

Any noise may ruin the tense atmosphere of a snooker match, which is normally held in complete silence, but some sounds may visibly change the mood of the players – in the naughtiest way possible.

The UK Championship snooker match got heated up as Mark Allen, ranked seventh in the world, was taking on Basem Eltahhan in York.

Allen, who was ahead by two frames to one and up 76-1 in the fourth, bent down to take his shot, when all of a sudden a loud moaning, which could only be described as sex noise, filled the quiet auditorium.

The player couldn’t resist chuckling, and moving away from the table to pull himself together; the epic interruption, although, didn’t stop him from defeating Egypt’s Eltahhan 6-2.

The noises are believed to be from a video played on a spectator’s phone, who was seemingly enjoying the match a bit too much.