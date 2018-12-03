Register
14:18 GMT +303 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    An American self-styled adventurer and Christian missionary, John Allen Chau, has been killed and buried by a tribe of hunter-gatherers on a remote island in the Indian Ocean where he had gone to proselytize, according to local law enforcement officials, in this undated image obtained from a social media on November 23, 2018.

    Swedish Journo Says Tribe Was Right to Kill 'White' US Preacher, Triggers Debate

    © REUTERS/ John Chau Social Media
    Viral
    Get short URL
    120

    In a much-critisised anti-white diatribe, one of Sweden's most respected journalists argued it was "completely rational" for Sentinelse tribesmen to kill a US missionary who had travelled to their islands to proselytise.

    Aftonbladet, one of Sweden's most popular newspapers, has sparked outrage with an opinion piece by Peter Kadhammar, who defended the residents of Northern Sentinel Island who had greeted US missionary John Allen Chau with a torrent of arrows. Chau's last words reportedly were "Jesus loves you."

    "Tragic, but they acted completely rationally", Peter Kadhammar wrote. "Let in the white man, and your world is soon wiped out", he added.

    According to Kadhammar, the Sentinelese did exactly as residents of Australia, America, Africa and much of Asia should have done as soon as white newcomers rowed ashore. Subsequently, the journalist went on to describe the white legacy as "rifles, cannons, lies, senseless cruelty, ruthlessness, bribery, broken treaties, expulsions and imported diseases".

    "Our entire civilization is based on genocide. Only when the genocide policy reached our own continent did it become a criminal offence. It was at the Nuremberg tribunal after the Second World War", Kadhammar wrote.

    The Swedish journalist cited the example of the Inca people, who went from 12 million people to only two million following the Spanish invasion in 1532, the Aztecs, who went from 20 to two million, and the Taino people of the Caribbean who died out 68 years after Columbus's landing.

    READ MORE: Swedish Comedian Sparks Outrage by Calling Right-Wing Voters 'Apes'

    Kadhammar's article triggered polarising reactions among Swedes. "What's wrong with all these journalists hating white people?" some wondered, while others joined him in condemning 'white imperialism' and agreed that the tribe 'did the right thing'.

    "Interesting reasoning. Aftonbladet, do you also apply the same logic to to the Muslims' annexation of Sweden too? Otherwise, there article is baseless, it should be deleted and the writer dismissed", user Curlingpappan tweeted.

    "Now compare Kadhammar's message with the following one: Let in men from Middle East and North Africa, and your world is soon wiped out", another added.

    READ MORE: China Shrugs Off Sweden's 'Insincere', 'Hypocritical' Apology Over Toilet Satire

    "Right, so different peoples have different rights. Some may protect themselves, while other countries are basically doormats," yet another user tweeted at the perceived double standards by Aftonbladet, which has been describing mass immigration to Sweden in a complimentary way.

    Others called Kadhammar a 'self-hater' and pointed out that Chau was actually Asian. The late missionary had written on his Instagram page that his father came to the US as a refugee from the Cultural Revolution in communist China.

    Kadhammar is a laureate of the Swedish Grand Prize for Journalism and other awards. Aftonbladet is one of Sweden's leading daily newspapers; it describes itself as 'independently Social Democrat'.

    Related:

    Death of US Tourist: Indian Tribal Panel Asks Sentinel Island be made Inviolable
    Operation to Find American Killed by Sentinelese Put on Back Burner
    Tags:
    Sentinelese Tribe, Christianity, missionary, John Allen Chau, Peter Kadhammar, North Sentinel Island, India, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Forty-First: Life and Career of George H W Bush
    The Forty-First: Life and Career of George H W Bush
    Drones Away: Trumping Obama
    Drones Away: Trumping Obama
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse