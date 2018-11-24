'Nail Him to a Tree?' Bieber Mocked for Saying He Wants to 'Be More Like Jesus'

Justin Bieber was reportedly baptized in 2014 by a pastor of the evangelical Hillsong Church in a decisive step away from his dodgy reputation. Despite his spiritual rebirth, netizens responded with an avalanche of dark jokes to the singer's words that he was trying to be more Christlike.

Canadian pop idol Justin Bieber marked his first Thanksgiving as a married man this year. The bad boy-turned-family man admitted that relationships require hard work and thanked Jesus for showing him the right way.

"Happy late Thanksgiving to everyone. First Thanksgiving as a married man, first time hosting Thanksgiving," the 24-year-old wrote on Instagram on Friday.

"Relationships are hard and love isn't always easy but thank you Jesus for showing me how! Every day is a learning process, trying to be more like him, patient, kind, selfless, boy I got a long way! But God's grace is sufficient!"

Bieber secretly married model Hailey Baldwin in New York in September. Both newlyweds attend the Pentecostal Hillsong Church in New York.

Despite his image of a Christian family man, some members of Bieber's multi-million audience were apparently not impressed with his comments, saying that he could follow Jesus's example in more than one way.

Dead at 33? I’m in. — All of your (@TweetsAreBad) 24 ноября 2018 г.

We could always crucify him. — Tim G. 🎅🌲☃️🎄🎁 (@MidCityTim) 24 ноября 2018 г.

Great. I have three large nails. — Edgar Havelock (@NCHavelock) 24 ноября 2018 г.

Can we nail him to a tree? That would be just awesome. — number138 (@Number138Weare) 24 ноября 2018 г.

However, some fans were pleased to her that Justin was moving "in the right direction."

Good a step in the right direction. — Clayton Smith (@xclaytonesmith) 24 ноября 2018 г.