'Digging His Own Grave': Backfire as Roberto Cavalli Bills Model 'Money Machine'

The insult by the 78-year-old couture bigshot came shortly after his colleague Stefano Gabbana’s derogatory remark on the same Italian model’s wedding dress, both of which met a storm of indignation among the general public. Some even viewed the comments as sexist.

Italian designer Roberto Cavalli has taken a swipe at a top popular fashion blogger and newly minted mother, Chiara Ferragni, in comments under her freshly posted selfie sporting her best angles in black and nude underwear.

© AFP 2018 / Risto Bozovic Italian fashion designer Roberto Cavalli waves during the Torch beach Fashion Show – Roberto Cavalli, presented in Budva, Montenegro, Monday, June 10, 2013

“Who’s ready for @intimissimiofficial event today at 6 pm in Milan? I am getting ready,” the 31-year-old model wrote in a caption to the picture.“You are promoting your navel! Who do you think you are? You are just a money machine! There is neither love nor sincerity in what you do,” Cavalli spoke out indignantly, prompting Chiara’s husband, Italian rapper Fedez, to butt in expressing hopes “it is fake.”

“I didn’t know he was still alive,” one commented in Italian, with another enunciating angrily:

“What’s your problem?”

Others questioned Cavalli’s headway in the field, getting across most clearly that he and others are by no means justified to lambast women.

“But do you still design clothes? I do not see any more around,” one stated in Italian.

“lol you had a max 10 years run. Nothing new about your style. The only thing you are good for [sic] is to hit on 18 year old models,” yet another taunting comment quickly followed.

“Looks like someone is digging his own grave with those comments full of hatred. 😱 @chiaraferragni looking gorgeous!” one Instagrammer chose to shift accents.

Some brought up Cavalli’s iconic, but “tasteless” — as they referred to them — animal patterns:

“Come on, design anything else then leopard, you bored us forever. Seriously, calling her money machine, whereas you have been doing it for decades, tossing out outdated animal prints with no design value, catering to people of no taste and nouvelle riche of money laundering,” yet another person stood up in Chiara’s defence.

“Secondly, an old man commenting on new mother mothering and questioning her breastfeeding- you should be ashamed if not of yourself, but in front of your own mother and disrespect you are showing to women,” concluded.

Back in September, Chiara was offended by another designer: Italian fashion guru and founder of the Dolce & Gabbana fashion house Stefano Gabbana billed the model’s wedding gown “a cheapie.”