'Digging His Own Grave': Backfire as Roberto Cavalli Bills Model 'Money Machine'

Italian designer Roberto Cavalli has taken a swipe at a top popular fashion blogger and newly minted mother, Chiara Ferragni, in comments under her freshly posted selfie sporting her best angles in black and nude underwear.
“I didn’t know he was still alive,” one commented in Italian, with another enunciating angrily:
“What’s your problem?”
Others questioned Cavalli’s headway in the field, getting across most clearly that he and others are by no means justified to lambast women.
“But do you still design clothes? I do not see any more around,” one stated in Italian.
“lol you had a max 10 years run. Nothing new about your style. The only thing you are good for [sic] is to hit on 18 year old models,” yet another taunting comment quickly followed.
“Looks like someone is digging his own grave with those comments full of hatred. 😱 @chiaraferragni looking gorgeous!” one Instagrammer chose to shift accents.
Some brought up Cavalli’s iconic, but “tasteless” — as they referred to them — animal patterns:
“Come on, design anything else then leopard, you bored us forever. Seriously, calling her money machine, whereas you have been doing it for decades, tossing out outdated animal prints with no design value, catering to people of no taste and nouvelle riche of money laundering,” yet another person stood up in Chiara’s defence.
“Secondly, an old man commenting on new mother mothering and questioning her breastfeeding- you should be ashamed if not of yourself, but in front of your own mother and disrespect you are showing to women,” concluded.
Back in September, Chiara was offended by another designer: Italian fashion guru and founder of the Dolce & Gabbana fashion house Stefano Gabbana billed the model’s wedding gown “a cheapie.”
