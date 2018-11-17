David Arquette Gets His Neck Cut in a Bloody Death Match [GRAPHIC VIDEO 18+]

The injury was inflicted due to a creative use of light tubes as improvised weapons during the fight, resulting in severe lacerations and blood loss for Arquette.

American actor and pro wrestler David Arquette ended up covered in blood after sustaining a neck injury in a deathmatch against Nick Gage.

During the bout, where both wrestlers ended up using light tubes as makeshift weapons against each other, the antagonists slipped up, with Arquette apparently getting his neck sliced.

The actor quickly got up and walked out of the ring while clutching his neck, but ended up returning and trading blows with Gage again, ultimately losing the match.

WARNING: The following video is graphic and may offend sensibilities

Please don't watch this video if you are bothered by blood, hardcore wrestling, profanity, Nick Gage, or David Arquette. With that said, I'm posting it due to questions being asked by the wrestling community. #JJLAC pic.twitter.com/MdHJE2KqM0 — GIF Skull (@GIFSkull) 17 ноября 2018 г.

I think it’s right about here where David Arquette got it in the jugular & he was bleeding a freaking lot. Holy hell. #JJLAC pic.twitter.com/zruTuE5VtP — Heather Wixson (@thehorrorchick) 17 ноября 2018 г.

Commenting on this development later on Twitter, Arquette remarked that deathmatches are apparently not his thing.