Porn Lawyer Michael Avenatti Arrested for Felony Domestic Violence - Reports

Michael Avenatti, a high-profile lawyer for adult film actress Stormy Daniels in her lawsuit against US President Donald Trump, was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of domestic violence, reports say.

Avenatti has made a name for himself in the past year or so for representing Stormy Daniels, an adult film actress who claims she was paid hush money by former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen to keep quiet about her affair with the president. He has also represented a woman who accused then-nominee for the Supreme Court Brett Kavanaugh of having participated in a "gang bang" of her, and also recently announced litigation against Fox News host Tucker Carlson, accusing him of assault. Carlson had previously used the title "Creepy porn lawyer" to refer to Avenatti when he was a guest on his show.

Avenatti is also a favorite of the anti-Trump resistance as a contender for the Democratic nomination for the 2020 presidential election. Avenatti was in the custody of the Los Angeles Police Department on Wednesday.

His wife, who is estranged, was left "swollen and bruised" in the face, sources told TMZ, which broke the story before Buzzfeed News confirmed it.

According to the TMZ law enforcement sources, Avenatti assaulted his wife on Tuesday but on Wednesday after she returned to pick up her belongings, an argument brought the woman outside where she was spotted in sunglasses and yelling "I can't believe you did this to me" over the phone.

Avenatti reportedly showed up inside the building after his wife was brought in by security. He reportedly screamed "she hit me first," and "this is bulls**t, this is f***king bulls**t."