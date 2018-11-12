'She Can Barely Walk': Twitter Explodes Over 'Hillary Will Run Again'

A few weeks ago former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton fuelled speculation over her potential 2020 run by saying “I’d like to be president.”

“Get ready for Hillary Clinton 4.0” – this is the message that hit The Wall Street Journal’s readers on Sunday as Mark Penn, a former advisor to the Clintons, co-wrote an op-ed for the newspaper with a catchy headline “Hillary Will Run Again.”

“True to her name, Mrs. Clinton will fight this out until the last dog dies. She won’t let a little thing like two stunning defeats stand in the way of her claim to the White House,” Penn wrote together with Andrew Stein, who served as Manhattan Borough president.

They suggested that she would not allow her “humiliating loss at the hands of an amateur” end her political career, they wrote of Clinton’s Republican nemesis – Donald Trump.

The op-ed further suggested that Hillary wouldn’t rush to join the race, but would probably make her announcement “by the time the primaries are in full swing.”

“Mrs. Clinton knows both Mr. Clinton and Mr. Obama declared they weren’t running, until they ran. She may even skip Iowa and enter the race later, but rest assured that, one way or another, Hillary 4.0 is on the way.”

Unsurprisingly, the piece couldn’t go unnoticed on social media, with many social media users preferring to express their emotions using gifs – and they were not so thrilled at the prospect of such a possibility:

Gawd. Go away already. — Andy Clark (@AndyPac33) 12 November 2018

One user couldn’t resist sharing a somewhat hilarious clip:

I feel like this is relevant pic.twitter.com/pIXdVwnFdi — Joey sandusky (@Jovioss) 12 November 2018

Another Twitterian turned to wordplay, at the same time alluding to an incident in India where Hillary took a nasty spill on the stairs:

Run? She can barely walk. Stairs are totally out of the question. — Discarded Virtues (@DiscardedVirtue) 12 November 2018

Some suggested that she was “insane” for running again and again:

Fellow Twitterians alleged that even if she joins the presidential race, it doesn’t mean that she will win…

According to everyone, Hillary has no chance in 2020. — Shwn (@never_shutsup) 12 November 2018

You can run…but you can’t win! — Tess (@TessEBoyle) 12 November 2018

Watching her lose again will be hilarious — ChargersSB53Champs (@ChargerBuckeye) 12 November 2018

…while another netizen predicted “the end of humanity” in the event of another Trump vs Clinton race:

A Trump vs Clinton presidential race in 2020 will signify the end of humanity. We shouldn’t have to vote between the lesser of two evils 🤯 — 𝕯𝖆𝖓𝖎𝖊𝖑 (@Bueno2K18) 12 November 2018

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway also reacted to the op-ed, tweeting out four words:

Even though Clinton said that she didn’t want to run, she left the door open to a possible 2020 run in late October, saying “I’d like to be president.”

After her remark, Donald Trump told Fox News that he would be “very happy” to run against her in two years.

“I’d be very happy with Hillary. I don’t see anybody that I wouldn’t enjoy running against.”