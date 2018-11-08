Register
13:21 GMT +308 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Woman with phone

    Adult Entertainment: Underage Finnish Students Seek Out 'Supervisors' on Tinder

    CC0
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 02

    To bypass a rule requiring adult supervisors on popular 'high school cruises' in the Baltic Sea, Finnish students have resorted to the popular dating app.

    In recent years, sea cruises have become a popular pastime among Finnish high-schoolers. Since most of them are still underage, shipping companies require a certain number of adult supervisors to be present on board. Since taking along Mum and Dad is hardly an option, many have resorted to adult dating apps to solve this problem, Finnish national broadcaster Yle reported.

    According to Yle, Tinder has been the go-to place for minors seeking adult supervisors for several years. This led to an influx of underage users pretending to be over 18, the minimum required age to use the app.

    "I have never used Tinder for dating. I've had a profile for fun, just to see how it works and to have something to play with. But there are many below 18 who use it exclusively for dating", 16-year-old 'Maja' (pseudonym) told Yle. She described it as 'quite normal' for her age.

    READ MORE: 'Unique' Finnish Survey Finds 60% of Men Positive About Purchasing Sex

    She herself is perfectly transparent about her wishes: a man over 25 who will 'supervise' her cruise, nothing else. The sex of the supervisor is therefore of no significance, but men are easier to make a deal with. However, she also confirmed that alcohol may be involved.

    "As a girl, I have primarily sought men, because it's easier. If it doesn't work, though, I'm sure I'll be looking for women too", 'Maja' admitted. "You don't want to have parents along", she explained.

    By her own admission, Tinder is by far the most effective and convenient option. She explained it only took ten minutes for her to find a passing solution. Overall, she described her experience as positive and her would-be partners as 'polite'. "I haven't received any sexual comments", she claimed.

    READ MORE: To Each His Own: More Sex Educators Wanted in Finnish Schools

    The problem of minors resorting to adult dating apps was first observed a couple of years ago. Marika Nöjd, communications manager at shipping company Tallink Silja, admitted that the problem is known and that it still exists, despite existing routines.

    "We know this is happening. Therefore, we currently require the supervisor to have a connection with the group, such as a coach, family member or teacher", Nöjd explained to Yle. The connection is investigated closer by means of telephone interviews.

    Other popular cruise operators, such as Viking Line or Eckerö Line have similar requirements in place.

    Related:

    From Tens to Hundreds: Finns Massively Interested in Gender Switch
    Some Like It Hot: Finnish Ladies Reportedly Frequenting Gambia for Sex Exploits
    Hello, Darkness: Finnish Women Reportedly Suffering From 'Emotional Loneliness'
    Tags:
    dating service, Tinder, Scandinavia, Finland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Up And Away! J-20 and Other Highlights of Airshow China 2018
    Up And Away! J-20 and Other Highlights of Airshow China 2018
    Midterm Mishaps & Mania
    Midterm Mishaps & Mania
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse