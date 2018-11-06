Ddiplomacy in Helpinskiy: White House Botches Trump-Putin Commemorative Coin

The new coin features several typos which can be spotted even by a person not fluent in Russian, and also apparently sports a quote by Donald Trump which is related to a different diplomatic meeting which took place a month prior to the Helsinki summit.

The White House has issued a new commemorative coin in honor of the summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki earlier this year, which has already attracted attention on social media for unintended reasons.

The coin, now available at the White House gift shop for $100, features the portraits of the two presidents on one side and the image of Helsinki Cathedral on the other.

However, it was several phrases in Russian featured on the coin’s reverse which attracted the attention of social media users due to some glaring typos they contained: “diplomatic mission” was spelled with one more “d” than necessary (“ddiplomatic”); the phrase “novoye era” (“new era”) has incorrect gender agreement, and should’ve been “novaya era” instead; and the summit itself was described as “Helpinskiy” instead of “Helsinskiy”.

Also the inscribed Trump quote is from his meeting with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un a month earlier… 🤷‍♀️ — Alina Selyukh (@alinaselyukh) 5 ноября 2018 г.

​Also, Trump’s quote engraved on the coin (“the past does not have to define our future”) was apparently delivered by the US president during his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un which took place a month earlier, as NPR correspondent Alina Selyukh observed.

I've got a PhD in DD-illomatic History from the University of Helpinski. pic.twitter.com/vpK0imWohT — William Echols (@wlechols) 5 ноября 2018 г.

I hear Helpinski is beautiful this time of year. — Irina (@IrinaMikhale) 5 ноября 2018 г.

I prefer Helpinski Summit (Cyrillic spelling transliteration). We could use more of that.



Seriously, there are three Russian typos on here, in the age of Google Translate and all. https://t.co/6HsRBGWx7g — Yuliya Komska (@ykomska) 6 ноября 2018 г.

On July 16, US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin met in Helsinki to discuss a wide range of bilateral and international issues. Emerging from two-hours of one-on-one talks, the two presidents said that a big step forward had been made in relations between the two countries.