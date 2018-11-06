'Ok, No Bombs Then': Netizens React to Eurostar's Souvenir Bomb Warning

The inter-country rail service was forced to issue the reminder following Remembrance Day passengers bringing such souvenirs onboard, resulting in bomb scares and evacuations, in recent years.

Eurostar has issued a warning urging passengers to avoid bringing souvenir “bombs, shells or weapons” onboard its trains, as they are not only likely to cause terror scares, but potentially represent a genuine safety risk.

Tens of thousands of Brits travel to memorial sites and former battlefields every year to remember and pay tribute to those who lost their lives, with some buying decommissioned and replica bombs or munitions from local gift shops, and bringing them back home.

In a statement on Tuesday advising train passengers to avoid bring such mementos onboard, Eurostar warned that packing munition or bomb souvenirs in luggage could result in evacuations and significant disruption.

Eurostar issued the warning via email and text, and a number of Brits reacted to the warning on social media, posting screengrabs of the warning.

Last August, passengers were swiftly evacuated Paris Gare du Nord after a “military relic” – which reportedly turned out to be a live WWII bomb – was brought onboard a train to London. Authorities subsequently carried out a controlled explosion before the station was reopened.