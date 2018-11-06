'Ok, No Bombs Then': Netizens React to Eurostar's Souvenir Bomb Warning

Eurostar has issued a warning urging passengers to avoid bringing souvenir “bombs, shells or weapons” onboard its trains, as they are not only likely to cause terror scares, but potentially represent a genuine safety risk.
Tens of thousands of Brits travel to memorial sites and former battlefields every year to remember and pay tribute to those who lost their lives, with some buying decommissioned and replica bombs or munitions from local gift shops, and bringing them back home.
Eurostar issued the warning via email and text, and a number of Brits reacted to the warning on social media, posting screengrabs of the warning.
Ok @Eurostar, no bombs, then pic.twitter.com/YsqVeFp0sP— Evan O'Connell (@evanoconnell) November 6, 2018
Now this is extraordinary. I got a text from @Eurostar today telling me I couldn’t travel with real (or replica) bombs, shells (not the sea variety I assume) or other weapons because it’s a ‘commemoration period’. So does that mean I can travel with such items at other times?? pic.twitter.com/UZTCPVJKCk— Paula Owen (@DrPaulaOwen) November 6, 2018
Those attending #WWI #Centenary events beware! Security men holding up signs at Eurostar Lille say there's been a problem with people travelling with spent WW1 bombs and shells bought as souvenirs. #WW1 #ww1centenary #WW100 pic.twitter.com/ewj440eceK— Seamus Kearney (@seamuskearney_) November 5, 2018
Last August, passengers were swiftly evacuated Paris Gare du Nord after a “military relic” – which reportedly turned out to be a live WWII bomb – was brought onboard a train to London. Authorities subsequently carried out a controlled explosion before the station was reopened.
