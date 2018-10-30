Elon Musk Becomes ‘Nothing of Tesla’, Deleting CEO Title

Previously listed as Chief Executive of Tesla Inc, Elon Musk announced via Twitter that he had "deleted" his position as CEO at Tesla last week. Earlier this month, he agreed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission to leave his role as chairman for three years and pay a $20 million fine for tweeting that he might take the company private.

Musk on Twitter said on Monday afternoon that he had deleted all his Tesla titles to “see what would happen.”

Legally required officers of a corporation are president, treasurer & secretary. Guess I have to keep 1st one or it will confuse the authorities. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) 29 октября 2018 г.

However, about an hour later Musk suggested he would take the title of the president as a “legal requirements for company officers” or it would be harder for authorities to coordinate. Musk noticed he had to keep the titles of president, treasurer and secretary, noting he’ll be legally required to assume the role of president of the company.

Deleted my Tesla titles last week to see what would happen. I’m now the Nothing of Tesla. Seems fine so far. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) 29 октября 2018 г.

However, he still insisted to be called “Nothing of Tesla.” The company didn’t give any official comment on Musk’s status as chief executive and chairman. Previously Musk agreed to step down as Tesla chairman in mid-November as a part of an agreement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission after the SEC accused Musk of misleading investors with his tweets in August, saying he had secured the funding to take Tesla private.

As of October 30, Musk’s titles on Tesla's website, as well as the titles of two other top executives, remain missing.