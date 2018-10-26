'Won't Ever Get Sick of It': Markle Lookalike Details Meeting With Royal Couple

According to Danielle Bazergy from Australia, she has always been found to look strikingly like the Duchess of Sussex, and this has effectively guaranteed pretty diverse employment for her in recent time.

Danielle Bazergy, a Sydney-based personal trainer, told Sputnik that she met the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they all attended a mental health event in Australia last week. “It was inspiring to see them be a part of and support such an amazing cause,” Danielle added. Prince Harry had to do a double-take, since Danielle bears a striking resemblance to the Duchess of Sussex.

According to the 22-year-old, she has been mistaken for Meghan Markle hundreds of times in recent years, ever since the latter starred in the hugely popular television series Suits. Danielle said comparisons never ceased, and she was even entrusted with some professional impersonator work to celebrate the couple’s big day last spring.

Responding to Sputnik on if perpetual comparisons of that kind might be frustrating at times, Danielle asserted that this “definitely doesn’t get on my nerves.” “It’s a huge compliment,” she remarked, adding most emotionally:

“I hear it almost daily and I don’t think I’ll ever get sick of it.”

Earlier, the Daily Star reported she had done quite a few bits of impersonator work and “each time I’ve been treated like actual royalty,” the tabloid cited the woman as saying.

“My favorite would've been when I modelled a replica of her wedding dress the day after their wedding,” she said, going on to outline her impressions after meeting the royals, who went on a visit to Australia, in person.

“They're both incredibly humble, witty and just grade A down-to-earth and easy-going people,” she shared, adding that Harry apparently couldn’t believe his own eyes as they came up and started chatting to Danielle.