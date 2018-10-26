Register
14:07 GMT +326 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Danielle Bazergy

    'Won't Ever Get Sick of It': Markle Lookalike Details Meeting With Royal Couple

    © Photo: daniellebazergy/instagram
    Viral
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    According to Danielle Bazergy from Australia, she has always been found to look strikingly like the Duchess of Sussex, and this has effectively guaranteed pretty diverse employment for her in recent time.

    Danielle Bazergy, a Sydney-based personal trainer, told Sputnik that she met the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they all attended a mental health event in Australia last week. “It was inspiring to see them be a part of and support such an amazing cause,” Danielle added. Prince Harry had to do a double-take, since Danielle bears a striking resemblance to the Duchess of Sussex.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    SOBER FOR OCTOBER 🙅🏽‍♀️🍸 • For the month of October I’ll be losing the booze to help raise money for Life Education programs empowering kids around the country to make safe and healthy life choices! • Although I am not really a big drinker anyway, I jumped at the opportunity to be able to raise funds and awareness for a cause that’s close to my heart. I’m all about prevention of disease and illness — whether they be physical or mental — rather than a focus on curing down the track. In a society where we are continually looking for quick fixes, we often forget what a few simple preventative methods can do for us in the long run 🙌🏼 • @ocsober is a powerful fundraising initiative that allows Life Education (some of you might remember Healthy Harold — that program was run by these guys!) to continue to deliver health, drug and alcohol education programs to schools throughout Australia, while raising awareness of important issues facing young Australians. • From now until the end of October, I’ll be leaving a donations link in my bio for anyone that wishes to help me on this journey of hopefully making a difference to the lives of some young Australians. My DMs are always open if anyone has any questions about the campaign or wants to know about how they can get involved themselves! 💗 @ocsober #Ocsober #LoseTheBooze

    Публикация от Danielle Bazergy (@daniellebazergy) 24 Сен 2018 в 2:22 PDT

    According to the 22-year-old, she has been mistaken for Meghan Markle hundreds of times in recent years, ever since the latter starred in the hugely popular television series Suits. Danielle said comparisons never ceased, and she was even entrusted with some professional impersonator work to celebrate the couple’s big day last spring.

    Responding to Sputnik on if perpetual comparisons of that kind might be frustrating at times, Danielle asserted that this “definitely doesn’t get on my nerves.” “It’s a huge compliment,” she remarked, adding most emotionally:

    “I hear it almost daily and I don’t think I’ll ever get sick of it.”

    Earlier, the Daily Star reported she had done quite a few bits of impersonator work and “each time I’ve been treated like actual royalty,” the tabloid cited the woman as saying.

    “My favorite would've been when I modelled a replica of her wedding dress the day after their wedding,” she said, going on to outline her impressions after meeting the royals, who went on a visit to Australia, in person. 

    “They're both incredibly humble, witty and just grade A down-to-earth and easy-going people,” she shared, adding that Harry apparently couldn’t believe his own eyes as they came up and started chatting to Danielle.

    Related:

    Australia Proposes Banning New Migrants From Moving to Big Cities
    Australia Refuses to Partake in Riyadh Forum After Khashoggi Death Confirmation
    'Are the Gods Angry?': Massive Storm Hits Wentworth, Australia (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    You Can Leave Your Tag On: Meghan Markle in Royal Fashion Blunder
    Twitter Meltdown as Prince Harry Speaks of Baby Joy, Gushes Over Meghan Markle
    Tags:
    lookalikes, resemblance, doppelganger, mental health, event, social networks, Instagram, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Australia, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Putting the ‘S’ in Sizzle: Models Parade on Catwalk at Brazil Fashion Week
    Putting the 'S' in Sizzle: Models Parade on Catwalk at Brazil Fashion Week
    Bets Over Ballots?
    Bets Over Ballots?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse