'Lenin's Alive?' PHOTO of Medics Running Into Revolutionary's Tomb Rocks Twitter

Social media users weren't quite sure what to make of an image of paramedics heading into the mausoleum at the heart of Moscow's Red Square, where the Russian revolutionary has been embalmed since 1924.

The online commotion over Lenin began Saturday, when local Russian media posted a mysterious photo of doctors rushing into the mausoleum.

© Photo: TV channel 360 °/twitter The photo of paramedics running into Lenin's Mausoleum which caused bedlam on social media.

The odd photo was met with amusement, bewilderment, and plenty of memes.

Users spread the photo in the Russian section of Twitter, quipping lines like "Lenin's alive?", "Get ready bourgeois, Lenin has awakened!" and "Lenin called an ambulance yesterday."

Others launched into tongue-and-cheek conspiracy theories, suggesting the photo with the paramedics was proof that Lenin's alive. "It's no accident that the mausoleum closes for lunch," one user wrote.

Some users broke out into poetry and song, including Vladimir Mayakovsky's famous verse "Lenin lived, Lenin lives, Lenin is to live forever."

Others still took a shot at Russia's medical system, joking that this was a case of "Russian medicine in action," with paramedics "responding to a call made 100 years ago."

A few English-language Twitter users also heard about the news, coming up with similarly hilarious comments and a few memes.

Russian ambulance crew seen rushing into Lenin's mausoleum. Is he waking up? https://t.co/djY4AFdQuR — Will James Dry (@WilliamJDry) 23 октября 2018 г.

Medics entering Lenin's Mausoleum. It's time comrades he has risen! https://t.co/YT8I3F5x7J — One Outraged Dude 💯 (@OneOutragedDude) 20 октября 2018 г.

He has returned, to finish what he started… pic.twitter.com/3pl8PIA4pi — Mike (@angrahriman) 22 октября 2018 г.

On Saturday, Moscow-region television network 360° clarified that the photo was snapped last Friday as paramedics arrived at the mausoleum to provide assistance to a visitor who fallen ill.

