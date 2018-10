The reporter was giving an update as the teams were warming up, when a Titans team member ran up behind her. Soon it became clear why he was running, as the ball hit the reporter in the back of the head.

In this footage, NFL reporter Melissa Stark was hit by a ball ahead of the Los Angeles’ Chargers match against the Tennessee Titans.

"Nothing like live television!" the reporter commented on the incident, before continuing her analysis.

The footage has quickly gone viral on the Internet.