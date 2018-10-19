Violent Turbulence on Argentina Flight Sends Eight People to Hospital (PHOTOS)

A plane from Argentina’s flag air carrier, Aerolineas Argentinas, hit some nasty turbulence during a trip from Miami, Florida, to Buenos Aires on Thursday. The rough ride began just as lunch was being served, sending food, trays and people flying. Eight passengers were hospitalized as a result.

Aerolineas Argentinas flight AR1303 left Miami International Airport with a full load of 192 passengers at 9:16 a.m. local time Thursday. Judging from a readout posted by Tom Podolec Aviation on Twitter Friday, the plane encountered turbulence about five hours into the flight.

Plane staff were in the process of serving lunch when the Airbus A330 began rocking and lurching, flinging around everything not bolted down. Photos from the plane show a cabin in disarray, with oxygen masks deployed and random items scattered across the floor.

The airline confirmed in a statement that day that 15 people were injured during the event, with eight requiring hospitalization after the plane landed. The air carrier said they had a medical team ready on the tarmac in Argentina to assist passengers who "suffered blows or bruises due to the sudden movements that this type of atmospheric conditions causes."

​The plane eventually arrived, shaken but not deterred, at Ministro Pistarini International Airport in the Argentinian capital of Buenos Aires about half an hour behind schedule, at 7:28 p.m. local time.

Aerolineas Argentinas explained in the statement, "Turbulence occurs when two air masses of different temperatures or different velocities collide. These can produce sudden movements in the aircraft according to their intensity, although they do not in any way jeopardize the safety of the aircraft."