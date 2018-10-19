Register
23:06 GMT +319 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Airbus A330

    Violent Turbulence on Argentina Flight Sends Eight People to Hospital (PHOTOS)

    © Sputnik / Maksim Blinov
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 10

    A plane from Argentina’s flag air carrier, Aerolineas Argentinas, hit some nasty turbulence during a trip from Miami, Florida, to Buenos Aires on Thursday. The rough ride began just as lunch was being served, sending food, trays and people flying. Eight passengers were hospitalized as a result.

    Aerolineas Argentinas flight AR1303 left Miami International Airport with a full load of 192 passengers at 9:16 a.m. local time Thursday. Judging from a readout posted by Tom Podolec Aviation on Twitter Friday, the plane encountered turbulence about five hours into the flight.

    Plane staff were in the process of serving lunch when the Airbus A330 began rocking and lurching, flinging around everything not bolted down. Photos from the plane show a cabin in disarray, with oxygen masks deployed and random items scattered across the floor.

    The airline confirmed in a statement that day that 15 people were injured during the event, with eight requiring hospitalization after the plane landed. The air carrier said they had a medical team ready on the tarmac in Argentina to assist passengers who "suffered blows or bruises due to the sudden movements that this type of atmospheric conditions causes."

    Air India Airlines Boeing 787 (File)
    © REUTERS / Pascal Rossignol
    WATCH: ‘Freak’ Turbulence Causes Damage, Injuries on Air India Flight
    ​The plane eventually arrived, shaken but not deterred, at Ministro Pistarini International Airport in the Argentinian capital of Buenos Aires about half an hour behind schedule, at 7:28 p.m. local time.

    Aerolineas Argentinas explained in the statement, "Turbulence occurs when two air masses of different temperatures or different velocities collide. These can produce sudden movements in the aircraft according to their intensity, although they do not in any way jeopardize the safety of the aircraft."

    Related:

    US Flight Attendant in Hot Water After Bathroom Tryst With Adult Film Star
    Air India Flight Attendant Falls Off Parked Plane, Suffers Multiple Injuries
    Flight With 136 Persons Hits Wall Before Take-Off in India (PHOTO)
    Man in Court After Running Onto Runway to Catch Ryanair Flight at Dublin Airport
    British Airways Ibiza-Bound Flight Aborts Takeoff Due to Brutal Fight
    Tags:
    turbulence, viral video, hospital, injuries, Airbus A330, flight, Argentina, Miami
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: October 13 - 19
    This Week in Pictures: October 13 - 19
    Deficit Don
    Deficit Don
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse