'Dead Iraqi Soldiers': Netizens Deride Bush Daughter's White House Ghost Story

Less than two weeks from Halloween, George W. Bush's daughter Jenna Bush Hager has shared a creepy ghost story with reference to a perfectly real and still functioning building – that of the White House, where she and her sister Barbara lived at some point in the past.

Appearing on NBC's "Today" show, Jenna Bush Hager has shared her past scare, and the story couldn't naturally escape the attention of social media users.

“My phone rang, it woke us up in the middle of the night (Do you have goosebumps now?),” Jenna began to say.

“All of a sudden, we started hearing 1920s piano music — as clear as day — coming out of the fireplace. I jumped in Barbara's bed!” she uttered intriguingly.

She shared that the hair-raising performance continued still further, but next time it was opera music coming from the same fireplace. A White House staffer named Buddy reportedly joined in the scare, reacting to Jenna’s story with his no less spooky remarks: “Oh Jenna, you wouldn't believe what I've heard.”

© Photo : Facebook/City of Savannah Government The Ghost of Googly-Eyed Greene: US Authorities Stumped Over Statue Vandal Caper

Jenna is meanwhile certain that the entities responsible for the ominous sounds came with “good intentions” and lightheartedly characterized them as “friendly ghosts.”

Twitter couldn’t resist the temptation to play along a bit, with one even mentioning President Bush’s Iraqi campaign and suggesting the girl could have been haunted by “the people her father killed”:

One even assumed it was the ghosts whom George W. Bush essentially turned to for advice:

Well, her father used to talk to them to make wartime decisions. Didn’t give him the right answers unfortunately. — Daniel Helming (@Not_Simple_) 17 октября 2018 г.

Others eagerly kept up the idea of evil mercilessly haunting the ancient 200-year-old mansion, referring to millions of “lost souls” lurking at the place:

One user remarked tongue-in-cheek that certain traits of character definitely run in the Bush family:

Being convinced of something without verifiable proof runs in the Bush family, clearly. At least she isn’t invading countries over it… — Kyle J. Lucchese (@TheLucchese) 16 октября 2018 г.

She did not win the genetic lottery in any way, poor thing.😹 — Omaral♔Hazard (@lydzatwit) 16 октября 2018 г.

Others quickly moved on to those currently in power, suggesting that after Trump’s term, there’ll be much more to be heard in the halls of the White House:

That’s just Stephen Miller lurking the halls. — Mom account (@twit6615) 16 октября 2018 г.

Watch, once our current president leaves, we’ll hear more than 1920’s music. — dick nourse (@DNourse) 16 октября 2018 г.

The White House has always been a location connected with superstitious ghost speculations: for instance, there have been many reports of sightings of the ghost of President Abraham Lincoln, whose room was called “The Blue Suite,” standing in the window looking over Virginia, as he did at the time of the Civil War.

His wife, Mary Lincoln, even had a photo taken with her ghostly husband, by “spirit photographer” William Mumler, although his photos have long been regarded as controversial.