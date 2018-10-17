Shockwaves on Social Media as Rising UK Model Suddenly Dies at 21

One of Northern Ireland’s most promising models had a Kardashian look that people loved and had “the world at her feet,” a modelling boss revealed to Belfast Live.

Mairead O’Neill, who has been struggling with grief following her mother’s passing, died after hanging out with friends on Monday night, the reasons of her death are still unclear.

According to British media reports, emergency services were unable to save the 21-year-old model from Belfast after she was found unconscious.

“We don’t know exactly what happened but she has been having a very difficult time following the death of her mum from bowel cancer. She had a lot of support but her heart was broken. It’s so sad to think that she is gone now too. She hit an impasse last night and today she is not here to talk to. Rest in Peace Mairead,” model agency boss Cathy Martin, who worked with O’Neill for six years, told Belfast Live.

Her passing has sent shockwaves throughout social media, with users who had been supporting her following the tragic loss of her mother commenting on the reports:

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Police Service of Northern Ireland has said: “Police attended the scene of a sudden death of a woman in the south Belfast area on October 15. The death is not being treated as suspicious.”