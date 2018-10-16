Netizens Poke Fun at 'Cringy' Fantasy Painting of Trump With GOP Presidents

On Sunday night, CBS aired Donald Trump's far-ranging interview with Lesley Stahl. It was not only his take on foreign relations and internal affairs that garnered viewers' attention, however: at some point during the interview, CBS's cameras captured a gaudy painting hanging in a room in the White House that is now doing the rounds online.

It portrays a slimmed-down Trump in an idyllic scene, enjoying the company of his Republican predecessors, including Ronald Raegan, Theodore Roosevelt, Dwight Eisenhower, Richard Nixon, Abraham Lincoln, Calvin Coolidge, and both Bushes.

oh my god, it's hanging in the white house pic.twitter.com/wrq8eo7Bvx — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) 15 октября 2018 г.

Most "art connoisseurs" on social media were frosty about the painting, criticizing the artist's flattering portrayal of the president's physique.

why is Trump's head painted on a normal body — BooMcLrgHuge (@BigMcLrgHuge) 15 октября 2018 г.

It seemed to some like a perfect moment to submit their own renditions.

True it may be accurate but only if we don't take into consideration Trumps diet. You know what they say, you are what you eat. pic.twitter.com/78oQdRQlJh — ZombieMaster GhostDude 🎃✴ (@TheYoDude) 15 октября 2018 г.

Did I really though? Level 2. pic.twitter.com/KazeotUEND — ZombieMaster GhostDude 🎃✴ (@TheYoDude) 15 октября 2018 г.

A bunch of other fantasy pictures have emerged on Twitter, with users jokingly pushing for a vote to determine the best one.

This is still my fav but we can have a vote pic.twitter.com/zJ5EEOubGa — Eloy Cease (@B_Metz311) 15 октября 2018 г.

The picture is said to be a nod to "Dogs Playing Poker," a much-mocked painting that is widely considered a "kitsch masterpiece."

I like the dogs playing poker better. — jess (@gibsonsg50) 15 октября 2018 г.

lmao this is the human version of the “dogs playing poker” painting — Blogavelli the Don (@blogavelli) 15 октября 2018 г.

I'm sure this one hangs in another room, hahaha. Tacky, and money doesn't buy class pic.twitter.com/JJZXmCuoGW — WokeInTheUniverse (@HarleyMtnChief) 15 октября 2018 г.

The work is called "The Republican Club," and its creator, Andy Thomas, said that Trump doesn't have the original. The one hanging in the White House is a print, which was a gift to the president from GOP Congressman Darrell Issa; the original in still in Thomas's studio. "He (Donald Trump) had actually given me a real gracious call to tell me how much he liked it," Thomas told The Daily Beast. "He was very complimentary. He made a comment that he'd seen a lot of paintings of himself and he rarely liked them."