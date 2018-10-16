‘James Bond Would Never’: Piers Morgan Calls 007 ‘Emasculated’ for Carrying Kid

Let’s just say Twitter isn’t thrilled that English journalist and TV presenter Piers Morgan is bashing actor Daniel Craig (read: James Bond) for carrying his child on his body in an infant sling (which Morgan refers to as a “papoose”).

On Monday, Morgan posted a photo of Craig holding his daughter, Ella, in a sling with the caption, "Oh 007.. not you as well?!!! #papoose #emasculatedBond."

So, according to Morgan's logic, because Craig plays Bond on the screen, it's a shame to see him carrying his daughter on his body — because macho men wouldn't be caught dead carrying their babies?

And of course Morgan didn't stop with just that one tweet. He went on a rant that got progressively worse — and Twitter followed along with its own opinions about the matter.

In October, English journalist and presenter Susanna Reid nearly nearly choked on her tea during a conversation with Morgan on "Good Morning Britain" while discussing James Bond and the #MeToo movement.

"So apparently 1970s men are back, but we're talking this morning about whether James Bond is really the villain of the piece. So we're kind of confused aren't we? Of what we want from men?" Reid said.

"I'm not confused; women basically want men to stop having sex with them and stop being men. And they basically want them to just be little door mats," Morgan responded.

"You know what I think the real problem was? When men began using those strap-on things that they carry babies in," Morgan responded, causing Reid's eyes to widen in shock at the words "strap-on."

"Not those strap-on things, Susanna," Morgan clarified.

Awkward much? Morgan sure seems to have an unhealthy obsession with straps and slings.

