Register
23:52 GMT +312 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    New York woman identified as Teresa Klein calls cops on 9-year-old child she accused of purposely grabbing her derriere

    US Woman Calls Cops on Nine-Year-Old She Says ‘Sexually Assaulted' Her (VIDEOS)

    © Screenshot/Jason Littlejohn
    Viral
    Get short URL
    607

    A New York woman recently identified as Teresa Klein was filmed calling the cops on a nine-year-old boy this week, accusing him of purposely grabbing her derriere.

    Footage of the incident was uploaded onto Facebook by local resident Jason Littlejohn on Wednesday. The recording captures the events that took place in Brooklyn's Flatbush neighborhood after the woman initially called out the unidentified child at a local bodega and then proceeded to call the cops.

    "I want the cops here right now," Klein is heard telling the dispatcher in the recording. Within seconds, the accused young man bursts into tears, clinging to his mother in fear. "That's right, her son grabbed my ass, and she decided to yell at me."

    As Klein, who's sporting dark aviators and knee-high boots, continues to give her personal information to the local police station, a crowd begins to form outside of the Sahara Deli, imploring her to simply "go home."

    Amateur snake rescuer gets bitten in Odisha, India
    © Screenshot/Amazing Footage
    WATCH: Amateur Snake Rescuer Escapes with Life After Being Bitten

    While many pedestrians try to comfort the upset child, others kept their attention focused on Klein. "Who would want to touch your flat ass? Get out of here!" one woman says. "Nobody wants to touch your flat ass!"

    Despite being told to leave, Klein sticks to her guns, telling authorities that she was "just sexually assaulted by a child." At one point in the recording, another concerned local, wearing a floral blue skirt, comes onto the scene and confronts Klein about her behavior.

    "Are you seriously calling the police?" the woman asks Klein. "Go away. What is your problem? I'm calling you out. You seriously just called the police on a child?"

    The pair are eventually pulled apart after another nearby local sees their conversation getting a little too heated. Additional footage shared by Littlejohn shows the aftermath of the altercation, with Klein leaving the bodega.

    Littlejohn told Sputnik on Friday that he was inside the store when Klein decided to unleash all hell. "I've never encountered anything like that before. I've always seen it on the internet, but it was the first time that I actually witnessed it and experienced it, like, first hand," he said, before stressing that Klein was falsely accusing the child. 

    Surveillance footage from the bodega shows the child walking past Klein as the bag he was carrying slightly brushed up against her. The child is seen making his way past the clerk counter, where Klein was standing, with his family.

    "I watched the kid walk past her with the bag he had in his hand… when his mother called him and he tried to grab [his mom's] hand, that's when the bag actually brushed up against [Klein], and then that's when, you know, everything got out of hand."

    Queens of the Sand on Display at Beach Handball World Championships
    © Sputnik / Maxim Tumanov
    'Sex Sells': Twitterians Defend Female Handball Players' Bikini Outfits

    "When she said, ‘He touched me,' that's when I was like, ‘Whoa, no he didn't,'" he added.

    Though Littlejohn indicated that he wasn't familiar with the family being pestered by Klein, he did reveal that Klein is known as "The Terminator" in the neighborhood because of the aviators she sports and her overall demeanor.

    "You just see her going to the store and back," Littlejohn said of Klein. "She doesn't talk to anybody or nothing."

    Littlejohn, who bestowed Kelin with the name "Cornerstore Caroline" in the recording, is currently working alongside other Flatbush residents to track down the family that Klein targeted in order to do something positive for the child.

    Some twenty minutes after Littlejohn's interview with Sputnik came to a close, he found himself in the presence of none other than The Terminator as he was riding in an Uber through the Brooklyn borough. Quick to act, he whipped out his phone and confronted Klein as she was being interviewed by reporters.

    This latest altercation comes after a Georgia woman called the cops on a black babysitter who was caring for white children, a situation she apparently found suspicious.

    Related:

    Golden Showers? New York Trump Statues Invite People, Dogs to ‘Pee on Me’
    New York Judge Drops One of Six Charges Against Weinstein
    New York Man Planned to Detonate 200-Pound Bomb in DC on Election Day
    New York City Rapper Hollywood Play Shot Dead in Front of Queens Club
    Deadliest Automobile Accident in New York State in Years Kills 20
    Tags:
    false accusations, child, Police, accusations, New York
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Enter if You Dare: 10 Most Perilous Hiking Trails in World
    Enter if You Dare: 10 Most Perilous Hiking Trails in World
    No Skies for F-35s
    No Skies for F-35s
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse