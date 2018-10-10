Register
22:29 GMT +310 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Corey Lewis records a Facebook Live video of an unidentified woman following him for babysitting two white kids. 10-year-old Addison can be seen in the back seat of the car.

    US Woman Calls Cops on Black Youth Mentor for Babysitting White Kids (VIDEOS)

    © Facebook Screenshot; Corey Lewis
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    In the latest instance of white people calling the cops on black folks going about their daily business, a Georgia woman phoned the police after seeing two white children with a black man, a scene she decided was suspicious.

    Corey Lewis runs a youth mentorship center called "Inspired by Lewis" in Marietta, Georgia, and was watching six-year-old Nicholas and 10-year-old Addison Parker for their parents, David Parker and Dana Mango. The arrangement had been set up weeks prior, WGCL-TV reported Wednesday. The children are white; Lewis is black.

    That's a fact that an unidentified white woman in a dark-colored Kia sedan took as suspicious, approaching the trio outside a Cobb County Walmart and demanding to speak with the kids, reportedly asking to speak with Addison in particular to ask if she knew Lewis. Lewis refused, and they left to go back to his house, with the woman calling the police and tailing them all the way home.

    "This lady followed me all the way home — to my neighborhood," Lewis said on a Facebook Live recording of the incident, sticking the phone out the window to show the woman in the Kia tailing them through a residential neighborhood. "I'm about to pull up to the crib, let my mom handle this one."

    Once he arrives and begins to explain things to (presumably) his mother, she offers to "get in my car and follow her," but Lewis declines.

    A third video shows the interaction once officers arrive.

    The officers, who seemed to quickly realize the ridiculousness of the situation, questioned the kids before calling their parents.

    North Carolina man calls cops on black woman entering community pool and demands that she show her ID to enter the grounds.
    © Screenshot/Jasmine Edwards
    WATCH: US Man Calls Cops on Black Woman, Demands ID to Enter Pool

    David Parker and Dana Mango told CBS46 they were in disbelief.

    "I said, ‘Are you saying that because there's an African-American male driving my two white kids, that he was stopped and pulled over and questioned?' And he said, ‘I'm sorry ma'am, that's exactly what I'm saying,'" Mango told the station, relaying her conversation with the officer.

    "It made me feel like it was definitely wrong and that people shouldn't be racist and it doesn't matter what skin color we are," 10-year-old Addison told Fox 5 in an interview. When the police pulled up, "My heart was pumping, I was so nervous," she told reporters.

    Lewis told Fox 5 of the woman who followed him, "From her perception, she'd seen something that wasn't right; she was being judgmental, me looking the way I am, being with two kids who don't look like me."

    Seattle woman launches racist tirade against group of friends waiting for pizza
    © Screenshot/Aditya Sastry
    ‘You Ain't White Enough': Racist Tirade By Seattle Woman Caught on Tape (VIDEO)

    Parker told CHS 46 he guesses "B-W-B is the new thing, babysitting while black."

    The Cobb County incident is only the latest in a number of high-profile alleged racial profiling incidents to be caught on camera, the perpetrators of which are then shamed on social media for their racist antics. Given nicknames like "BBQ Becky" and "Permit Patty," white people have unleashed the power of the state on black folks going about their lives while engaging in such nefarious activities as sitting at Starbucks, mowing lawns, playing golf, sleeping on a couch in a college dorm, shopping at a pharmacy or having a cookout in a public park. When the busybodys' identities have been found, they have in some cases lost their jobs.

    Related:

    WATCH: New Yorker Calls Cops on ‘Old' Woman Waiting for Uber
    WATCH: US Man Calls Cops on Black Woman, Demands ID to Enter Pool
    Woman Calls Cops on Black Congresswoman Canvassing Neighborhood
    WATCH: Georgia Woman Calls Cops on Black Neighbor for Smoking in Parking Garage
    California Woman Calls Cops on Little Girl for ‘Illegally’ Selling Water Outside
    Tags:
    Facebook video, racial profiling, children, white, man, African American, babysitter, Georgia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Enter if You Dare: 10 Most Perilous Hiking Trails in World
    Enter if You Dare: 10 Most Perilous Hiking Trails in World
    Bad Time to Be ‘Hysterical’
    Bad Time to Be 'Hysterical'
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse