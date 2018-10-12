Register
21:49 GMT +3
12 October 2018
    Britain's Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank leave St George's Chapel after their wedding at Windsor Castle, near London, England, Friday Oct. 12, 2018.

    'Glad Breasts Were Fitting Her:' Twitter Chuckles at BBC's Royal Wedding Blunder

    The UK’s national broadcaster BBC accidentally picked up on Princess Eugenie’s breasts during the live broadcast of her lavish wedding on Friday. What appeared to be a gaffe was first spotted by sports journalist Ollie Bayliss, who took to Twitter to report it.

    The commentator of the wedding ceremony voiced his admiration for the princess’s outfit, as she got out of the car. “What a beautiful dress! Absolutely fitting her.”  As the words “dress” and “breasts” feature the same vowel and sound very much alike in English, the subtitles system apparently transcribed the word incorrectly, with the wrong word awkwardly popping up on screens.

    “What a beautiful breasts. Absolutely fitting her,” the subtitle read. 

    Having noticed the fail, journalist Ollie Bayliss assumed the BBC’s subtitles machine had broken down or, alternatively, that BBC News staffers “are getting rather personal” about the princess.

    READ MORE: Bra-Less Kim Kardashian Wows Fans in Dazzling White Dress (PHOTOS)

    Other viewers also took note of the embarrassing episode, for instance, Londoner Alison Carr billed the joke as the best of all time. “Such a pleasure to read about Princess Eugenie’s breasts and how they fit her,” user Daniel Holland remarked tongue-in-cheek.

    Another one reacted perhaps way too seriously, noting that the broadcaster needs “to work on their grammar.”

    A different subscriber of Bayliss in response expressed his “love” for AI, but was countered by a lady soberly saying she “is not loving the BBC anymore.” A user named Quantum Entangler, meanwhile, focused on how happy he was about the “breasts” “fitting” the princess, since it wouldn’t look good if they were “sticking out awkwardly or anything.”

    Another one hilariously suggested the subs had been written by British MP Christopher Chope, well-known for his conservative Christian beliefs.

    Princess Eugenie, Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter and the ninth in line to the throne, tied the knot with her businessman fiance Jack Brooksbank on October 12.


