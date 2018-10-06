Twitter Shames Emily Ratajkowski Over Breasts Display at Anti-Kavanaugh Rally

The model was reportedly detained by cops, along with comedian Amy Schumer and scores of others who protested Kavanaugh’s nomination at the US Capitol.

Model and actress Emily Ratajkowski has apparently managed to stir up social media in more ways than one after she participated in a protest rally against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh at the US Capitol.

Earlier, the model told her followers on Twitter and Instagram that she was arrested by the authorities while “protesting the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, a man who has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault.”

Today I was arrested protesting the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, a man who has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault. Men who hurt women can no longer be placed in positions of power. pic.twitter.com/nnwq1O4qk3 — Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) 4 октября 2018 г.

​Many Twitter users however did not share her sentiment, criticizing Ratajkowski’s stance on the Kavanaugh issue.

Why aren't you protesting outside of bill clinton's house? What about the women he forced his self upon? Is it even about the women? It's not! It's about the political party right? — Julie Smithey (@JulieSmithey4) 5 октября 2018 г.

What the heck is wrong with you?? There is NO PROOF! What if someone accused your dad with no proof?? Would you still believe the accuser??? THINK, woman! — EnolaKaya (@DyaniAnaba) 6 октября 2018 г.

Today I was arrested because I can't get in touch with my own life, so I jumped on the latest trendy protest.

I think that is what she meant to say. — The Truth Must Be Taken (@watchthewalls) 5 октября 2018 г.

Accused. Not convicted. Not even tried. Accused. Having been falsely accused of a crime, this offends me. — Johnny (@johnnynats) 5 октября 2018 г.

The presumption of innocence until proven guilty must hold sway or true justice is lost. Guilt should be decided on evidence not by political hearsay or publicity seeking non entities like you. https://t.co/3Gil7a3mWJ — Dani (@Clonesister1975) 6 октября 2018 г.

​Some also focused their attention on the photo of Ratajkowski attached to the post, commenting on the model’s appearance rather than on the message she promoted.

And you wear provocative wife beater to show your breasts. Send wrong message. — HeavenlyHef (@HeavenlyHef) 5 октября 2018 г.

I'll remember that the next time you feel obligated to show your breasts on camera to get an acting role. — Christian Richard (@Cree28Richard) 5 октября 2018 г.

That's a great top! It really accentuates your fabulous glorious breasts. — Barth Gimble Esq.🇺🇸🍀 (@GimbleEsq) 5 октября 2018 г.